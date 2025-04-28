Energy CIO Ross Graber leaving after less than 2 months on the job

Ross Graber has resigned from his chief information officer position at the Department of Energy, a source familiar with the situation told FedScoop.

The exit of Graber, who is now the second permanent CIO to leave the agency during the Trump administration, was also confirmed by an Energy Department official.

Graber, who previously worked for Twitter and Google, only began working at the DOE last month. Dawn Zimmer, Energy’s deputy CIO, had briefly served as acting CIO prior to Graber’s appointment. Zimmer had replaced Ryan Riedel, a SpaceX alum who also spent just a few weeks in the position.

For now, Graber — who did not respond to a request for comment by publication time — is still listed in the position on CIO.gov.

Since the Trump administration began, several agencies have cycled through multiple CIOs. The Small Business Administration replaced Marcus Alzona with Douglas Robertson, while the Social Security Administration replaced Mike Russo with Scott Coulter. After Tony Arcadi left the top IT role at the Treasury Department in March, Jeff King, the former deputy CIO, was elevated to the position.

Under new White House leadership, the CIO position could see a major overhaul. Acting Office of Personnel Management Director Charles Ezell has recommended that agencies reclassify the role to “general,” rather than “career reserved” — opening up the position to political appointees.