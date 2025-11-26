Energy restructure includes fusion, AI and quantum offices

A Department of Energy restructure announced last week establishes, moves, or renames multiple offices in an effort to align the agency’s functions with the administration’s energy, tech and nuclear goals.

That restructure now includes offices focused specifically on AI and quantum, fusion, and technology roadmaps, among other changes.

In a written statement, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the “changes will help us better execute the DOE mission of delivering affordable, reliable and secure American energy for the American people.”

Both the Office of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum (AIQ) as well as the Office of Fusion (OF) are located under the existing Office of the Under Secretary for Science (S4), which is run by former IBM executive Darío Gil. It’s not clear from the release exactly what the new offices would focus on, but their announcement comes as the administration is making moves in those areas.

Advertisement

DOE, for example, is taking on a major role in a new AI initiative from the Trump administration while rumors swirl about expected quantum action. The department also recently released a national strategy to bring fusion technology to the grid by the mid-2030s.

While the fusion office appears to be entirely new, the AI and quantum office may contain some of the functions of the Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies (OCET). The emerging tech office was also located under S4 and focused on both areas as well, but is no longer on the org chart. OCET currently covers biotechnology and semiconductors, however, and it’s unclear if the new office would as well.

Meanwhile, the establishment of a fusion office was widely seen as a promotion of the area. The Fusion Industry Association, which has advocated for such an office, released a statement praising the move and said it planned to work with DOE on the implementation of strategic direction and funding.

“Fusion energy represents one of the most transformative opportunities to secure America’s, and the world’s, energy future; separating fusion from the Office of Science sends an unmistakable signal that the United States is serious about leading the global fusion energy race,” the statement read.

The organization’s recommendations include a one-time, $10 billion investment in the fusion industry.

Advertisement

Another new addition to DOE’s org chart is the Office of Strategy and Technology Roadmaps (OSTR), also under Gil. The details of that office are also unclear from the release, but it may be a place to house the department’s reports that look at future opportunities and goals in various technology areas, such as the recent fusion roadmap.

Also among the changes, the Office of Commercialization (OTC), which may be an evolution of the former Office of TechnologyTransitions (OTT), is now housed under Gil at S4 as well. Meanwhile, areas such as the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) were removed. It is not clear if any of its functions still exist elsewhere.

DOE didn’t respond to FedScoop’s requests for clarification on what several of the new offices would be focused on.