Revealing the hidden risk in federal cloud modernization

As federal agencies accelerate cloud, artificial intelligence, and IT modernization under fiscal 2026 priorities, a growing mismatch is emerging between rapid cloud adoption and the ability to secure it effectively. That gap is increasingly extending into operational technology (OT) environments, where the consequences of security failure are significantly higher.

Federal IT enterprises are now a highly distributed ecosystem spanning on-premises systems, multiple cloud platforms, remote users, and increasingly OT. Systems that were never originally designed to connect with each other — such as industrial controls, critical infrastructure, and mission-support environments — are now interacting with enterprise IT networks and cloud services for monitoring, analytics, and real-time decision-making.

The origins of OT security

Historically, OT security models were designed for isolated environments, with limited external connectivity and clearly defined boundaries. These security strategies prioritized perimeter defenses and limited connectivity, an unsustainable approach in today’s distributed, always-connected environments.

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Now, OT systems are increasingly integrated with IT and cloud environments to support mission needs — from predictive maintenance to centralized operations. As OT systems integrate with IT and cloud environments, they begin to inherit the complexity and risk of those environments, often without the same level of security maturity or oversight.

At the same time, hybrid and multi-cloud environments have become the default operating model, providing IT staff with increased flexibility and scalability. They also introduce a broader and more dynamic set of potential entry points for adversaries.

The cloud complexity gap is becoming a security gap

Recent research finds nearly 70% of organization leaders cite tool sprawl and visibility gaps as the top barrier to cloud security, while 66% lack confidence in their ability to detect and respond to cloud threats in real time.

These findings point to a structural issue: as cloud environments scale, they fragment across identities, configurations, data, and workloads, making it difficult for security teams to maintain a unified view of risk.

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Cloud risk doesn’t happen in isolation. It builds when misconfigurations, overprivileged access, and exposed data come together to create a path for compromise.

Adversaries take advantage of these seams, moving laterally across systems where visibility and control are misaligned. Federal cloud environments are especially vulnerable because identity, data, and posture are often governed separately.

For traditional IT systems, a security gap may result in data loss or service disruption. In OT environments, the stakes are higher. These systems support critical missions and infrastructure, where downtime or manipulation can have real-world consequences. For example, a misconfigured cloud workload with excessive permissions can give an attacker a path into connected OT systems supporting critical operations.

Cloud misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and fragmented visibility can create exposure pathways that span environments. As OT systems connect into these environments, they effectively become part of that same exposure chain.

The real challenge: security still operates in silos

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Despite the convergence of IT, OT, and cloud environments, security strategies often remain siloed.

Cloud security is managed separately from network security. Identity is governed independently of data protection. OT security is treated as a distinct discipline, often operating without full integration into enterprise-wide visibility and response efforts.

In multi-cloud environments, this challenge is amplified. Disparate security controls and inconsistent policy enforcement introduce complexity that can increase risk if not managed as part of a unified strategy.

Addressing these challenges requires a shift in how security is architected across federal environments. Agencies must prioritize unified visibility across IT, OT, and cloud environments — ensuring security teams can see activity across identities, data, applications, and networks in a single, correlated view.

Segmentation should also evolve beyond the network, extending across users, applications, and workloads to reflect hybrid environments.

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Agencies are moving away from disconnected point solutions toward integrated security architectures. This shift is not simply a matter of preference. It reflects the operational reality that fragmented tools cannot provide the visibility and coordination required to manage risk across hybrid environments.

Finally, automation should help close the gap between detection and response. As adversaries operate at machine speed, security teams need the ability to respond just as quickly, without relying solely on manual intervention.

Secure modernization needs to be the priority

Modernization without integrated security introduces systemic risk. In federal environments, this risk extends to mission outcomes, with potential impacts on critical infrastructure, public services, and operational continuity.

As agencies implement priorities outlined in federal technology strategies and budget initiatives, security architectures need to evolve in parallel — extending visibility, control, and response consistently across environments.

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The path forward

The convergence of IT, OT, and cloud is no longer theoretical. It reflects how federal environments operate today.

As federal cloud and AI investments accelerate, the environments agencies rely on will only become more interconnected. Success will depend on reducing fragmentation and building security models that operate cohesively across domains.

In an environment where connectivity drives both mission performance and risk, securing all connections is essential to mission success.

Robert Imhof is a consulting systems architect at Fortinet Federal.