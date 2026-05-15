Beyond adoption: the three shifts needed for accountable federal AI

After several years of embracing and implementing AI tools across the U.S. government enterprise, we are left with a surplus of solutions, from the very basic to the very robust. While there have certainly been efficiency gains, there has also been redundancy, limitations and latency.

The GAO’s report on federal AI use case inventories shows adoption is outpacing measurable impact. Across agencies, AI is often layered onto existing processes, rather than used to fundamentally rethink how work gets done, creating visible activity but little operational change. As budgets tighten and oversight increases, that gap is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

What was once novel has become an oversaturated market. With no shortage of tools at their disposal, agencies are met with a new test in this next phase of federal AI adoption: Can they demonstrate real improvements in speed, accuracy and resilience?

Rather than simply asking, “how are you adopting AI?” agency leaders now face a tougher question: How has AI actually improved mission performance? Three shifts in approach will determine the most effective, efficient and valuable AI toolset.

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Shift No. 1: from task automation to workflow redesign

A common pattern in federal AI adoption has been to focus on automating repetitive tasks such as summarizing documents, generating code, or accelerating administrative work. These use cases are tangible and relatively easy to pilot.

However, AI systems that simply replace individual steps rarely deliver significant outcomes. Mission execution depends on end-to-end workflows that span data intake, validation, analysis, review, approval and execution. Delays often occur at handoffs, compliance checkpoints, or when data is fragmented across systems. For example, faster document summarization in an intelligence workflow makes little difference if subsequent reviews, validations and approvals are still manual bottlenecks.

Inserting AI at a single point, without redesigning the surrounding system, leaves bottlenecks intact. Productivity may increase in one area, yet decision timelines and overall performance remain largely unchanged. Too often, AI is treated as a bolt-on capability, reinforcing legacy processes instead of transforming them. The result is automation with innovation. Meaningful gains come from redesigning end-to-end processes, enabling AI to collaborate with humans across the entire decision chain.

This shift requires agencies to rethink how maturity is measured. Enterprise adoption metrics alone are no longer sufficient. True maturity means AI aligns with real operational roles and workflows, resulting in measurable performance improvements.

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Shift No. 2: align AI to decision advantage, not demonstrations

Pilots and proofs of concept can show that a model works. They can demonstrate feasibility or technical integration. But as data volumes and operational complexity grow, AI becomes essential, not optional, for mission execution. Scaling sensor networks, logistics systems, cyber telemetry, and intelligence feeds create more data than humans can manage without AI support.

Success in this next phase depends on whether AI improves speed, accuracy and resilience under real operational conditions. It must compress decision timelines and enhance prioritization across the operational chain.

This is where agencies often confuse adoption with impact. Deploying tools — AI copilots, models, or dashboards — at scale does not automatically change how decisions are made or how quickly they are executed. Licenses issued and pilots launched do not automatically translate into a decision advantage.

To close that gap, AI must be embedded directly into decision-making processes. This requires clear requirements, operational integration, and role-based alignment. Decision advantage emerges when AI changes decision tempo and quality, not when it exists as a standalone tool used in the margins. For instance, in logistics or mission-planning environments, AI creates value only if it changes how priorities and actions are taken, not just by how data is visualized.

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Shift No. 3: durability must matter as much as capability

The third shift is durability. With heightened oversight and long-term sustainment at stake, AI systems must be built to last. Many pilots work well in controlled environments, but fail when exposed to real-world data drift, adversarial inputs, or scaling challenges. Scalable architecture, robust validation, and effective governance frameworks are essential to avoid accumulating technical debt.

Mission-grade AI requires clean, well-governed data. Poor data quality degrades reliability and introduces risk, and no amount of model safeguards can compensate for flawed inputs.

Security is equally important. Adversaries are already exploiting AI vulnerabilities, manipulating models and poisoning data in ways that often go undetected. AI expands the attack surface and is frequently easier to deceive than traditional software. Agencies must be vigilant about their own vulnerabilities and those introduced by adversaries that are using AI offensively. Ignoring this risk can undermine both adoption and long-term viability.

As adversaries use AI to accelerate attacks, building durable systems requires advanced, proactive defenses. We are starting to see the broader industry mobilize around this with initiatives like Project Glasswing, led by Anthropic and other tech leaders. Glasswing uses AI to continuously scan, detect and generate patches for vulnerabilities in critical open-source and proprietary software. This approach emphasizes that an AI system is only as resilient as its software foundation, underscoring the need to autonomously hunt for bugs and zero-day exploits before adversaries can weaponize them.

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When programs prioritize short-term demonstrations over this kind of rigorous infrastructure hardening and governance, they risk modernizing their surface-level tools while leaving legacy processes — and underlying legacy vulnerabilities — untouched. Over time, that creates fragility rather than resilience.

Durability now requires modular systems, ongoing testing, strong validation standards, and governance models that ensure sustained operational use.

The accountability test ahead

These priorities are already reflected in policy direction. In a January 2026 memorandum on transforming the defense innovation ecosystem, the Department of Defense directed leaders to move away from linear, pilot-driven technology adoption. The guidance emphasizes AI-enabled workflows, modular architectures, and continuous evaluation with a focus on operational outcomes.

The direction is clear: simply inserting AI into legacy processes is not enough.

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As we march deeper into 2026, agencies that embrace these three shifts will move beyond implementation and toward measurable impact. Those that don’t risk accelerating adoption while failing to show measurable improvements in mission performance.

The experimentation phase established what was possible with AI. The accountability phase will determine what truly works — and what tools will fade away.

Ryan Nguyen is the artificial intelligence capability lead at Arcfield.