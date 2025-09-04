Greg Hogan has departed his role as OPM’s top IT official

Greg Hogan is out as the chief information officer of the Office of Personnel Management after roughly seven-and-a-half months on the job.

Hogan was installed at the human capital agency on the first day of President Donald Trump’s second administration, replacing Melvin Brown II after roughly a week on the job.

According to an OPM spokeswoman, Hogan departed the agency earlier this week and Perryn Ashmore, who is currently assistant director of enterprise learning at the agency, is currently serving as CIO in an acting capacity. Nextgov was first to report the news.

Although not much was shared by the agency about Hogan’s background, a legal filing in a challenge brought by current and former federal employees over Department of Government Efficiency access to OPM data provided some details.

According to that document, Hogan was the vice president of infrastructure at comma.ai — a self-driving car software company — before joining the Trump administration. He also told the court he had 20 years of experience in private sector IT and a computer engineering degree. He also confirmed that he started his service at OPM on Jan. 20.

Hogan was often associated with DOGE efforts, but in that same legal declaration with his background, he said he was not part of the U.S. DOGE Service, formerly known as the U.S. Digital Service.

Still, Hogan served as CIO during a time when the agency was a hub for the DOGE work. Efforts specifically related to Hogan’s role included establishing an ability to send emails to all federal employees and providing access to OPM data by DOGE workers — both of which have faced legal challenges.

In a challenge to the legality of the governmentwide email capability, a district court judge found that the Jane Doe challengers hadn’t proved that they had standing or would suffer irreparable injury. That lawsuit partially hinged on a privacy impact assessment for the system that OPM later produced — and then also swapped out. Hogan was the official who signed off on that assessment.

Another lawsuit over DOGE data access ultimately resulted in a preliminary injunction against OPM and a finding that officials violated privacy law and cybersecurity protocol in sharing agency records with DOGE workers. The district judge subsequently required OPM to provide a report chronicling the system access DOGE workers had.

Hogan, who was cross-examined as part of that case in May and again in August, submitted a status update with information about several DOGE agents who had access to OPM systems under his supervision. Those systems included OPM’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration data, USA Performance, the Agency Talent Portal, and web admin access for USA Jobs.

Hogan did not return a FedScoop request for comment on his departure through social media.