Melvin Brown II swapped out as OPM’s chief information officer

He served as CIO for roughly a week before the change to Greg Hogan.

By

The Office of Personnel Management again has a new chief information officer. 

Greg Hogan will serve as CIO, an agency spokesperson confirmed to FedScoop on Wednesday. His appointment comes roughly a week after Melvin Brown II took over that role following former CIO Guy Cavallo’s retirement from federal service. 

Details about Hogan’s background or experience weren’t immediately clear. The agency spokesperson didn’t provide further information. Nextgov was first to report the news.

Brown had been the deputy CIO at the agency since January 2021. In a statement at the time he took on the role of CIO, an OPM spokesperson said Brown was an “integral leader in delivering many of OPM’s accomplishments in modernizing IT.”

According to Brown’s LinkedIn, he is now deputy executive director for human capital data management & modernization. 

The change comes during the first few days of the Trump administration, which has so far pushed for a transformation of the federal workforce. That includes calling workers back into the office and bringing back Schedule F, a classification that would make it easier to fire certain workers in the civil service.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

