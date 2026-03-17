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OPM launches shared service center for federal human resources

The human capital agency said multiple agencies are already working to transition their HR services to the shared model.

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Scenes from outside the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington on May 21, 2019. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A new Office of Personnel Management hub for shared human resources services is open for business, the agency announced Tuesday.

In a memo to federal agency leaders, OPM Director Scott Kupor said the HR Shared Service Center aims to “reduce fragmentation” within the government and allow agency staff to focus on their mission rather than administrative work. 

Per the memo, that new center provides a “comprehensive” suite of functions, such as benefits management, payroll administration, performance management, recruitment, training, and workforce planning. Using those services is voluntary for agencies and is a fee-for-service model. 

At least eight federal entities have already indicated they will make the transition, per the memo. Those include the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Government Ethics, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

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The announcement is the latest development in the Trump administration’s broader push to consolidate HR services across the government. That plan, called “Federal HR 2.0,” aims to create a single personnel management platform for the federal government as a way to save money and reduce duplicative systems. 

The new center builds on the “vision” of Federal HR 2.0, Kupor’s Tuesday memo said. 

“This Shared Service Center is a milestone in our effort to streamline operations, reduce duplication, and deliver high quality service across government,” Kupor said in a statement included in an emailed release. “With the expertise and modern HR technology we have at OPM, we are well positioned to make that vision a reality.” 

According to the memo, the nearly 42,000 HR employees across the government at the beginning of the Trump administration were “often performing duplicative and overlapping functions.” 

The HR workforce, like other occupations, has decreased under President Donald Trump as part of the administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government. Roughly 8,500 workers in human resources-related jobs have left government since Jan. 20, 2025, per OPM data as of January of this year. 

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OPM didn’t respond to FedScoop’s request for comment on whether the shared services center would impact the HR workforce across government and expectations for how many agencies would be transitioning to the service, among other things.

As for next steps, interested agencies were instructed to contact the new center. The estimated timeline to migrate services to the center is six months.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

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