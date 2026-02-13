Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

HHS reports changes in deputy IT, artificial intelligence leadership

New acting deputy IT and AI chiefs are listed. Kevin Duvall, who previously served in both roles, is no longer on the page.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
WASHINGTON - APRIL 11: Department Of Health and Human Services, Hubert H. Humphrey Building on April 11, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The Department of Health and Human Services made several changes to its IT leadership recently, including the addition of a new acting deputy chief information officer and acting deputy chief AI officer. 

A webpage listing leadership within the Office of the Chief Information Officer currently has David Hong as acting deputy CIO and Arman Sharma as acting deputy chief AI officer. Meanwhile, Kevin Duvall, who was previously deputy CIO and acting deputy CAIO, is no longer on the page.

HHS didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday submitted though HHS’s email form and to spokespeople. FedScoop also attempted to contact Duvall separately.

The apparent change-up comes amid reports of a personnel shake-up at the health agency. On Friday, CNN reported that two top aides to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were departing and new senior counselors would be installed. Those changes were related to preparations for midterm elections, per CNN. 

Advertisement

It is not clear if the IT leadership changes were for similar reasons.

While there is no public indication of when Hong and Sharma began serving as acting deputies, the changes appear to have been made recently. The webpage itself says that it was updated Wednesday, and a version of it cached in the Internet Archive on Feb. 2 still shows Duvall in both roles.  

The update also clarifies that Michael McFarland is the acting executive officer in the CIO’s office. He was previously not listed as acting. Together, the changes mean that of the 10 roles listed on the page, seven of them have an acting — rather than permanent — official serving in them.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON – APRIL 11: Department Of Health and Human Services, Hubert H. Humphrey Building on April 11, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

HHS has a new DOGE-affiliated technology chief

Zachary Terrell is the chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, FedScoop has learned. He is also serving at NSF.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

Customs and Border Protection personnel — not U.S. troops — used military laser to shoot object near El Paso

ICE director denies existence of database tracking US citizens

Why AI is central to federal identity assurance

The 2026 tax filing season is upon us. Is the IRS prepared?

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV