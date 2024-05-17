Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Labor Department releases principles on AI and workers, with pledges from Microsoft, Indeed

The White House says it “welcomes additional commitments” from tech companies on the principles.

By

President Joe Biden discusses AI and other topics during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Oct. 2, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)


The Biden administration this week released a list of principles meant to govern how workers interact with artificial intelligence. The move comes in response to last year’s AI executive order and will be followed by a new list of best practices expected to be published by the Labor Department. 

The principles focus on values like ensuring responsible use of workers’ data, supporting workers who might need to be upskilled because of artificial intelligence, and committing to using transparency when deploying AI. The principles appear to be voluntary and follow another set of non-binding commitments focused on artificial intelligence announced last July that included pledges from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.

“Workers must be at the heart of our nation’s approach to AI technology development and use,” acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a statement. “These principles announced [Thursday] reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s belief that, in addition to complying with existing laws, artificial intelligence should also enhance the quality of work and life for all workers. As employers and developers implement these principles, we are determined to create a future where technology serves the needs of people above all.”

Microsoft and Indeed, the online job repository platform, have agreed to these principles, according to a press release shared by the White House. The administration seemed to be courting further support for the principles in a post, noting that it “welcomes additional commitments from other technology companies.” 

Advertisement

Notably, the White House recently hosted an event with senior officials from the Labor Department focused on the technology’s impact on workers, according to an IBM executive’s post on LinkedIn.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Labor responded to requests for comment. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

The silhouette of US engineer and NASA astronaut Megan McArthur is seen past the NASA logo in the Webb Auditorium at NASA headquarters in Washington, DC. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NASA has a new chief AI officer

Several CDOs have now taken on the role.
By Rebecca Heilweil

Latest Podcasts

Labor Department releases principles on AI and workers, with pledges from Microsoft, Indeed

How NASA is embracing AI to advance mission-critical efforts

Former U.S. Deputy CTO Nick Sinai joins the podcast

Nutanix’s Jason Langone on the best way to get an easy win with AI

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV