Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Melvin Brown takes over as OPM’s chief information officer

Brown has served as deputy CIO at the agency since 2021.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The Office of Personnel Management has a new top IT official: Melvin Brown is now the agency’s chief information officer following Guy Cavallo’s retirement from federal service.

Before his promotion, Brown was the deputy CIO at the agency and served in that role since January 2021.

In a written statement, an OPM spokesperson said Brown “has been an integral leader in delivering many of OPM’s accomplishments in modernizing IT.” That includes the agency achieving an “A” score on its Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act, or FITARA, scorecard, which tracks agency progress in multiple IT areas.

“He has also led numerous modernization initiatives, experience OPM and its customers will benefit from in his new role as CIO of OPM. His leadership will continue to be critical in providing efficient, high-quality service,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Prior to joining OPM, Brown directed enterprise business management within the Small Business Administration’s Office of the CIO and was a senior adviser to the Department of Homeland Security’s Presidential Transition Office.

In addition to his government service, Brown is currently a board member of the FinOps Foundation, an organization focused on promoting a collaborative approach to cost management of cloud services that involves both financial and engineering teams.

Cavallo, who served as OPM’s top IT officer since September 2020, officially left his role on Monday. 

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Part 2 of FedScoop’s exit interview with USDS leader Mina Hsiang

A Senate Republican wants to track computer usage of agency teleworkers; What Deputy Defense Secretary Hicks is prioritizing during the presidential transition

Why the U.S. Government needs to modernize workforce management systems

White House launches a cybersecurity label program for consumers; Biden signs the Government Service Delivery Improvement Act into law

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV