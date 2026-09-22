Mobile driver’s licenses now widely accepted at Login-dot-gov for ID verification

Login-dot-gov now widely accepts mobile driver’s licenses for identity verification, partially in an effort to combat artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes, according to a General Services Administration press release Tuesday.

The agency previewed this capability in December 2025, though GSA aimed to make it available by this summer. However, Login is currently only supporting mobile driver’s licenses in Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, and “is in the process of adding support for additional mDL sources.”

“​​The new process grants users greater control over their privacy, as they can preview and share only the specific attributes required for verification rather than their entire document,” the release said.

Mobile driver’s licenses use “cryptographic verification to confirm that a digital credential is valid and has not been altered,” but using them is not mandatory for Login users, it said.

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“This approach provides additional protection against fraud techniques such as AI-generated deepfakes and counterfeit identity documents,” the release said.

As of March, 20 states and one territory offer mobile driver’s licenses, the release said, making them available to about 71.5 million people, with 8 million current users.

Using mobile driver’s licenses is meant to align with the “latest digital identity standards” and the recent Office of Management and Budget memo mandating Login usage across federal agencies, it said.

Login is on the hunt for a new leader, while Treasury Department Chief Information Officer Sam Corcos acts as assistant commissioner in the meantime.