OpenAI, GSA strike OneGov deal for ChatGPT through 2028

OpenAI has made a new OneGov deal with the General Services Administration to supply artificial intelligence to all government employees, kicking in after the current $1 per-agency deal ends at the end of the month, the agency announced Thursday.

ChatGPT models will be available to the federal government through discounted, consumption-based pricing, the release said, and will last until Dec. 31, 2028.

GSA Administrator Ed Forst said the deal supports the government’s AI initiative in that it “enhances federal performance, reduces administrative burden, and ensures that agencies can devote more time to delivering results that directly benefit the American people.”

“GSA’s OneGov strategy is positioning the federal government for the future by integrating advanced, AI‑enabled capabilities into agency operations,” he said in the release.

Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is “honored to continue collaborating with GSA.”

“Giving public servants secure access to the best AI tools can help government be more efficient, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve the services people rely on,” he said in the statement.

Federal agencies will have access to half-off token-based usage across ChatGPT models, including those in FedRAMP-authorized environments, the release said. There will also be no platform-access fee and no spend commitment, so agencies only pay for what they use, it said.

Access will be available through federal, state, local and tribal governments through OpenAI directly, through resellers, and supported cloud marketplaces, the announcement said. The agreement also includes training and “enablement resources” to support agency adoption and integration of AI, while safeguarding government data, it said.

A seperate OpenAI release said the company is waiving the monthly $15 per user license fee to help government “work better — making services faster, easier, safer, and more reliable.”

Advertisement

“Public servants should help shape how AI is used in government, and that starts by giving them access to best-in-class tools, including GPT-6 Astra, with strong safeguards, cost predictability and respect for their public mission,” it said.

OpenAI also said over 1 million government employees already have access to ChatGPT through the existing agreements, and this deal expands access to about 23 million people.

“By expanding access across every level of government, we can help turn human potential into public impact and ensure the benefits of AI reach communities across America,” it said.

OpenAI’s release also said agencies will have some access to Daybreak, its cybersecurity platform, for half off.

Federal Acquisition Service acting Commissioner Laura Stanton said in the GSA release that as “agencies increasingly integrate AI into their regular operations, providing consumption-based access is the next logical step.”

Advertisement

“We welcome additional AI technology companies to engage with GSA and explore opportunities to bring their capabilities to agencies through OneGov as we continue to expand choice, increase competition, and deliver value for taxpayers,” she said.

The announcement comes weeks after a GSA official previewed new OneGov AI deals and extensions coming before three popular deals expire Sept. 30. Deals for Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude are also set to expire, with no renewal plans announced yet.

The release also said OneGov has achieved nearly $1.7 billion in cost savings, $1.4 billion of which stems from AI tools for about 3.5 million federal employees.

“As those offers expire, GSA is renewing agreements where appropriate, ensuring continued access to critical AI tools, and delivering the best value for agencies and taxpayers,” it said.