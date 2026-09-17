Anthropic extends its GSA OneGov deal for Claude by one month

Anthropic has extended its OneGov deal with the General Services Administration by one month, a website update Thursday shows.

Originally set to expire at the end of this month, the company’s $1 per user deal for Claude for Government will now be available until Oct. 31.

GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The extension follows OpenAI’s new OneGov deal, announced last week for ChatGPT models. The agreement now offers discounted, consumption-based pricing until Dec. 31, 2028 instead of the previous $1 per agency deal.

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“We welcome additional AI technology companies to engage with GSA and explore opportunities to bring their capabilities to agencies through OneGov as we continue to expand choice, increase competition, and deliver value for taxpayers,” Federal Acquisition Service acting Commissioner Laura Stanton said in a previous statement.

The re-upped Claude pact comes weeks after a GSA official previewed new OneGov AI deals and extensions coming before three popular deals were to expire Sept. 30. There have been no new plans announced for Google’s Gemini OneGov deal.

An OpenAI deal press release from GSA earlier this month said OneGov has achieved nearly $1.7 billion in cost savings, $1.4 billion of which stems from AI tools for about 3.5 million federal employees.

“As those offers expire, GSA is renewing agreements where appropriate, ensuring continued access to critical AI tools, and delivering the best value for agencies and taxpayers,” it said.