Modernization without compromise: Building trust into every federal service moment

Federal modernization success is often measured by speed: how quickly systems migrate to the cloud, how efficiently services are digitized and how rapidly agencies respond to rising demand. However, for agencies delivering essential social services, modernization cannot be defined solely by speed. It must be defined by trust.

Chris McDermott is Head of Social Security Solutions at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

For federal social service programs serving vulnerable populations, every interaction carries weight. These are not merely routine transactions; they are deeply personal moments tied to significant life events: retirement, disability, the loss of a loved one, or economic instability. In these instances, the government is not simply delivering a service; it is upholding a fundamental commitment to the people it serves.

The convergence of modern pressures

Today, that commitment is under unprecedented strain. Agencies are caught in a complex convergence of pressures: rising scrutiny over improper payments, expanding audit requirements and intensified oversight from Congress and Inspectors General are colliding with a surge in sophisticated fraud.

Simultaneously, agencies must expand digital access and improve customer experience while operating under tighter budget and workforce constraints.

This creates a defining challenge: How can agencies strengthen program integrity and reduce improper payments without creating barriers for the very people these programs are designed to serve?

The solution lies in moving beyond the false choice between access and security. It requires designing for both from the very beginning.

The high cost of reactive security

Historically, fraud prevention and identity assurance have been treated as “bolt-on” luxuries — introduced only after systems are deployed and often triggered by audit findings or emerging threats. In today’s environment, this reactive approach creates catastrophic risk.

Reactive security increases friction for legitimate users, slows service delivery and strains limited staff resources. Worse, it leaves agencies exposed as fraud schemes evolve faster than existing controls can keep pace. Improper payments are more than a financial issue; they signal breakdowns in identity assurance and fragmented data environments. Furthermore, these digital-first strategies – while essential – can unintentionally widen access gaps for those with limited digital literacy.

Agencies now face a dual mandate: deliver seamless, accessible digital services while defending them against high-impact fraud. Meeting this requires a shift from reactive protection to embedded trust.

Fraud prevention as a mission enabler

When designed correctly, fraud prevention is not a barrier but an enabler of program integrity and operational efficiency. Modern identity intelligence — leveraging AI, behavioral analytics, and expansive data networks — allows agencies to assess risk in real time. High-risk interactions, such as bots, account takeover attempts or synthetic identities, can be identified at the point of entry.

By gaining this early visibility, agencies can:

Reduce improper payments before they occur.

Minimize audit-related rework and close aged recommendations.

Focus staff on complex, high-value cases.

Improve timeliness and service for eligible beneficiaries.

Deliver world-class customer service.

In this model, fraud prevention ultimately strengthens service delivery rather than slowing it down.

From static verification to continuous trust

Traditional identity verification relies on static data, which is increasingly vulnerable to misuse. Agencies can now move toward continuous, intelligence-driven trust. By incorporating dynamic signals — such as device intelligence, geolocation, and interaction velocity — agencies can evaluate identity with greater accuracy in real time.

Equally important is recognizing trusted users. Beneficiaries with established, legitimate histories should not face repeated friction. Intelligent trust frameworks allow agencies to streamline access for low-risk interactions while applying scrutiny only where needed, balancing compliance with customer experience.

Designing for dignity

Technology decisions in federal social services directly shape human experiences. For individuals in critical life moments, delays or excessive verification requirements can erode trust and create genuine hardship. Designing for trust must also mean designing for dignity.

This requires:

Channel Consistency: Aligning security across digital, mobile, and call center interactions.

Aligning security across digital, mobile, and call center interactions. Staff Empowerment: Providing frontline workers with clear, unified identity insights.

Providing frontline workers with clear, unified identity insights. Accessibility by Design: Ensuring services remain usable regardless of digital literacy levels.

A path forward

As oversight intensifies, agencies should prioritize several key areas:

Address known vulnerabilities identified in audit findings. Expand the data foundation by leveraging privacy-conscious ecosystems for richer context. Reduce administrative burden to ensure faster, confident decisions. Shift to assurance, ensuring the right people get the right benefits at the right time.

Modernization is a trust imperative. As digital services scale, the ability to deliver secure, accessible experiences will define public confidence. Trust cannot be an afterthought; it must be built into the foundation of every federal service moment.

By bringing together advanced identity intelligence, contributory data insights and real-time risk assessment, agencies can move toward a more unified model that reduces improper payments, strengthens program integrity and improves the experience and outcomes for the people they serve.

Learn more about how LexisNexis Risk Solutions empowers government agencies in their missions.