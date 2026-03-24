Why configuration is the foundation of modern federal systems

Federal agencies are being asked to do something deceptively complex: modernize their workforce and day-to-day business operations while remaining compliant, secure, and fiscally responsible.

Technology is often at the center of that conversation, but modernization is about more than swapping old systems for newer ones. It’s about choosing an architecture that can adapt over time—and continuously—to changing missions, policies, and workforce realities.

That’s where configuration outperforms customization in both the near term and the long term.

Configuration Is about building for change

Annamary Holbrook is director of federal solutions consulting at Workday.

At its core, a configurable environment enables agencies to adjust workflows, policies, and business rules without altering the underlying system code. The platform remains stable, while the agency remains flexible.

This distinction is critical in government, where policy updates, regulatory changes, and organizational shifts are constant. When agencies can modify processes through configuration rather than code, they regain control of their systems. Changes can be made quickly and safely, with confidence that data integrity and security remain intact.

Why customization becomes a constraint

Customization, by contrast, often starts with good intentions. Agencies tailor systems to meet specific requirements or edge cases. Over time, however, those customizations accumulate—and the system becomes brittle.

Highly customized environments are challenging to maintain and even more complex to evolve. They rely on specialized knowledge that may reside with a small number of individuals or external vendors. When that expertise disappears, agencies are left with systems they don’t fully own and can’t easily change.

Customization also slows compliance. When laws or regulations shift, custom code must be revisited, rewritten, and retested. That introduces delay and risk at precisely the moment agencies need speed and certainty.

There are security implications as well. Custom-built components often lack the continuous investment in controls and protections that come with purpose-built platforms. And when data is spread across disconnected systems and workarounds, reporting inconsistencies become almost inevitable.

Perhaps most importantly, customization is costly in ways that aren’t always visible. Every change requires rework. Every update demands effort. Over time, agencies repeatedly pay to stand still. The cumulative cost is enormous.

Not all ‘configurable’ systems are equal

When discussing configuration, it’s important to distinguish between two very different types of configurable systems.

Some off-the-shelf systems focus on digitizing forms and routing workflows but don’t enable a 360-degree view of data and processes. These systems improve process speed by replacing paper and enabling electronic approvals. However, the data often remains trapped within each form or transaction. To generate enterprise-wide insight, agencies must rely on integrations and manual reconciliation.

The workflow may be configurable, but the underlying data model remains fragmented. The system does not inherently understand the employee, position, and organization as connected elements within a single foundation.

The second type of configurable system is built on an integrated business process framework, where workflows, data, security, and analytics share the same architecture. Information is captured once and instantly becomes part of the enterprise record.

Updates to a worker’s profile, for example, automatically flow to compensation, benefits, workforce planning, and reporting. Relationships across people, positions, funding, and organizations are built into the system—not stitched together afterward.

For defense and civilian agencies operating in high-tempo environments, that distinction is critical. Workflow-level configuration improves efficiency. Architectural-level configuration enables real-time visibility, better decisions, and mission agility.

That connected foundation is what enables real-time insight. It’s not just faster; it’s also more sustainable. Leaders are no longer waiting weeks for reports or questioning whether the data is current. They’re making decisions based on a single, trusted source of truth.

Architecture matters more than age

That distinction is also why the conversation about modernizing shouldn’t be framed as “legacy versus modern” technology. A newer system built on rigid or overly customized architecture can create many of the same problems as the one it replaced.

What matters is whether the platform is designed for ongoing change.

Configurable architectures allow agencies to evolve without starting over. They support new workflows, analytics, and operational models without destabilizing the system beneath. That’s especially important for CFOs managing cost and compliance, CIOs responsible for security and scalability, and CHCOs focused on workforce agility and employee experience.

Insight, not just efficiency

One of the most transformative aspects of configuration is what it enables beyond efficiency.

When systems are configurable and connected, analytics become dynamic rather than static. Leaders can explore workforce data from multiple perspectives—recruitment, retention, cost, capacity, and readiness—without commissioning custom reports for every new question. They’re not locked into a single view. Bottlenecks become visible. Trends emerge earlier. Decisions improve.

Configuration also supports personalization at scale. Workday’s platform, for instance, can support multiple organizations within a single, secure, centralized, and easy-to-manage system.

Employees experience systems that feel relevant and intuitive, while administrators maintain centralized control.

Extending without breaking

None of this suggests that agencies will never need to build something unique. The difference is where and how that uniqueness lives.

Modern platforms allow agencies to extend functionality while remaining connected to the core system—sharing data models, security, and updates. These extensions don’t fracture the architecture or create isolated silos. They enhance the system without undermining it, and in many cases, they can be reused or shared across agencies.

That is fundamentally different from the custom code that defined earlier generations of government systems.

Choosing for the long term

Federal modernization efforts are often judged by how quickly systems can be implemented. But the more important measure is how well they perform five or ten years later.

Configuration is not just a technical preference. It is a strategic choice—one that determines whether agencies can respond to change with confidence or remain constrained by their own systems.

In an environment where adaptability is mission-critical, configuration isn’t simply the better option. It’s the foundation agencies need to move forward.

Learn how Workday helps federal agencies implement future-ready systems.