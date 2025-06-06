Nancy Mace reintroduces federal AI training bill

More federal workers would have access to artificial intelligence training under a bill reintroduced in the House on Thursday by Rep. Nancy Mace.

The AI Training Extension Act of 2025 aims to expand the Artificial Intelligence Training for the Acquisition Workforce Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, by offering available AI training to more pools of federal employees beyond the acquisition workforce, including “supervisors, managers, and frontline staff in data and technology roles,” according to a release from the South Carolina Republican’s office.

Chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, Mace previously introduced the bill in 2023 during the 118th Congress with Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who passed away last month. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, is a co-sponsor of the reintroduced bill.

“As AI transforms the way the world works, our federal agencies must be equipped to keep pace,” Mace said in a statement. “This bill ensures our workforce has the knowledge, tools, and guardrails to use AI effectively, responsibly, and in service of the American people.”

Advertisement

In addition to expanding AI training access to more federal employees, the bill also seeks to ensure that federal AI training includes “practical use cases, privacy safeguards, security measures, and principles for responsible AI deployment,” and meshes with governmentwide standards set by the Office of Management and Budget.

Mace’s reintroduction of the bill came the same day she chaired a full House Oversight Committee hearing on AI in the federal government. At the start of the hearing, Democrats tried but failed to vote to subpoena Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman and now-departed founder of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, to be questioned on how DOGE has used AI on sensitive federal information.