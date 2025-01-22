OPM creates email account to report suspected diversity and inclusion initiatives

The Office of Personnel Management has created a new email account meant to collect reports of suspected diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, one of a series of moves the Trump administration has taken to slash DEI efforts across the federal workforce.

According to a Jan. 21 memo available online, OPM directed agencies — which are now engaged in the process of shutting down diversity initiatives — to collect reports of any efforts to disguise such initiatives.

“We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language,” an appendix in the memo states. “If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days.”

Failure to report such activities could result in “adverse consequences,” the appendix notes.

An employee at one federal agency confirmed to FedScoop that they were told in an email to report potential diversity initiatives, while FedScoop viewed an email sent to an employee at a different federal agency that said the same. A FedScoop email to the DEIAtruth@opm.gov account did not bounce back, indicating it is likely operational.

Also mentioned in the memo is that employees from DEI offices who are placed on administrative leave will continue to receive pay and benefits but are not expected to perform work-related tasks or come into the office during their leave. Additionally, workers’ email addresses will be suspended.

OPM declined to comment.