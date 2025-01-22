Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

OPM creates email account to report suspected diversity and inclusion initiatives

The effort follows President Donald Trump’s move to cancel federal DEI work.

By and

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building is seen on May 24, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Office of Personnel Management has created a new email account meant to collect reports of suspected diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, one of a series of moves the Trump administration has taken to slash DEI efforts across the federal workforce.

According to a Jan. 21 memo available online, OPM directed agencies — which are now engaged in the process of shutting down diversity initiatives — to collect reports of any efforts to disguise such initiatives. 

“We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language,” an appendix in the memo states. “If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days.”

Failure to report such activities could result in “adverse consequences,” the appendix notes. 

Advertisement

An employee at one federal agency confirmed to FedScoop that they were told in an email to report potential diversity initiatives, while FedScoop viewed an email sent to an employee at a different federal agency that said the same. A FedScoop email to the DEIAtruth@opm.gov account did not bounce back, indicating it is likely operational. 

Also mentioned in the memo is that employees from DEI offices who are placed on administrative leave will continue to receive pay and benefits but are not expected to perform work-related tasks or come into the office during their leave. Additionally, workers’ email addresses will be suspended.

OPM declined to comment. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his administration’s approach to artificial intelligence during an event in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden issued a new executive order on Monday, directing his administration to create a new chief AI officer, track companies developing the most powerful AI systems, adopt stronger privacy policies and “both deploy AI and guard against its possible bias,” creating new safety guidelines and industry standards. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

How the Biden administration is tackling diversity in federal AI hiring

The pool of potential AI workers could pose a challenge to the administration’s efforts to build a diverse workforce to responsibly manage artificial intelligence.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

Trump shuts down CBP One app, closing a pathway to America; New DHS AI directive sets prohibited uses, expands acquisition governance

Tech priority suggestions for the Trump administration

Trump chooses spy agency official Troy Meink for Air Force secretary; OpenAI’s GPT-4o gets green light for top secret use in Microsoft’s Azure cloud

White House finalizes OPEN Government Data Act guidance, restarts CDO Council; Biden’s final stab at cyber policy is officially here

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV