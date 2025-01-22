Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Would Schedule F scrap due process rights for federal workers? OMB nominee won’t say

Russell Vought ducked the question during a Senate hearing while saying Schedule F is “not a tool to fire individuals.”

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Russell Vought testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on his nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Two days after President Donald Trump restored Schedule F, his nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget sidestepped questions about due process rights for federal workers who are fired under the controversial employment classification

Calling the shift to Schedule F a move that appears to open the door to “political cronyism,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asked OMB nominee Russell Vought during his Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing Wednesday whether workers fired under the classification would be afforded “the due process rights that merit-based civil servants have.”

Vought, who served as OMB director during the final six months of Trump’s first term, pushed back on the premise, telling Van Hollen that Schedule F is “a different classification” and “not a tool to fire individuals.” The classification, which turns certain civil servants into “at-will” employees, was introduced via a late-2020 Trump executive order and immediately rescinded by the Biden administration. 

“It is meant to ensure that the administration, the president, has people who are working for him that are actually going to do the policies that he ran on, that he’s articulating,” Vought said. “We think that’s an important, fundamental principle.”

Advertisement

Van Hollen pressed Vought again, asking the Project 2025 co-author if the due process rights that currently apply to merit-based civil servants will remain, so that those federal workers won’t be “fired for political reasons.” 

Vought dodged the question again, saying instead that he valued the work of career employees — including individuals during his first run at OMB that had also served in the LBJ and Carter administrations — and that enacting Schedule F “does not mean that we have any intent to use that to fire career civil servants.”

Wednesday’s Senate hearing was the second time in as many weeks that Vought was asked about Schedule F’s implications on the federal workforce. Appearing last week before the chamber’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the OMB nominee was asked whether he’d had any talks with Trump about potentially resurrecting the classification.

“I don’t speak to the conversations that I have with the president,” Vought said at the time, less than a week before Trump was inaugurated and almost immediately issued a new order bringing Schedule F back. “Those are private deliberations.”

Trump’s Monday executive order on Schedule F was met with a swift legal response, with the National Treasury Employees Union challenging the lawsuit that day. The NTEU alleged that the order would make it easier to terminate civil service employees by creating a new category of the same name under the U.S. government’s “excepted service.” The action, the union said, violates Office of Personnel Management rules and strips workers’ rights to due process.

Advertisement

During a call with reporters Tuesday, Max Stier, Partnership for Public Service’s chief executive officer, said the federal rule already in place “would have to be revoked” for Schedule F to be leveraged in a way that Democratic lawmakers fear, requiring an “extensive process” to do so.

“Most everything is going to require a lot of follow-on action before you see any substantial change in the way … federal employees are experiencing, in fact, their workplace,” he said.

Matt Bracken

Written by Matt Bracken

Matt Bracken is the managing editor of FedScoop and CyberScoop, overseeing coverage of federal government technology policy and cybersecurity. Before joining Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt was a senior editor at Morning Consult, leading data-driven coverage of tech, finance, health and energy. He previously worked in various editorial roles at The Baltimore Sun and the Arizona Daily Star. You can reach him at matt.bracken@scoopnewsgroup.com.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena on Jan. 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump restores Schedule F via executive order

The classification, which makes it easier to fire federal workers, is also the subject of congressional legislation.
By Caroline Nihill

Latest Podcasts

Trump shuts down CBP One app, closing a pathway to America; New DHS AI directive sets prohibited uses, expands acquisition governance

Tech priority suggestions for the Trump administration

Trump chooses spy agency official Troy Meink for Air Force secretary; OpenAI’s GPT-4o gets green light for top secret use in Microsoft’s Azure cloud

White House finalizes OPEN Government Data Act guidance, restarts CDO Council; Biden’s final stab at cyber policy is officially here

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV