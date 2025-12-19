Senate confirms Edward Forst as next GSA administrator 

The Senate has confirmed Edward Forst to serve as the next head of the General Services Administration, where he will oversee the government’s central hub for procurement and acquisitions.

The upper chamber greenlit Forst’s nomination in a 53-43 batched vote with dozens of President Donald Trump’s other nominees Thursday evening.

GSA celebrated the confirmation, writing in a post on LinkedIn that Forst, a former private equity executive, is “fired up and ready to get to work and execute the White House’s agenda.”

“We’re proud to announce the Senate’s confirmation of Ed Forst as GSA’s new Administrator,” Marianne Copenhaver, GSA’s associate administrator of strategic communications, wrote in a statement to FedScoop on Friday. “Ed has an impressive background in finance, real estate, academia, government, and senior management. He’s ready to use that to execute GSA’s mission and President Trump’s agenda.”

Advertisement

Forst, according to his LinkedIn profile, was most recently the chairman of Lion Capital, a private equity firm, and previously served as president and CEO of Cushman and Wakefield, a real estate services firm. Earlier in his career, Forst spent nearly 17 years at Goldman Sachs and in 2008, served as an adviser to the Treasury secretary for a year, according to LinkedIn.

The confirmation comes after a series of staff shakeups at GSA. Forst was nominated in August, just weeks after the president selected State Department leader Michael Rigas to serve as GSA’s acting administrator. Rigas is also deputy secretary for management and resources at State and previously served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Vance 2025 transition team.

Rigas replaced Stephen Ehikian, a former Salesforce vice president, who served as acting administrator since January after Robin Carnahan resigned from the role.

Thursday’s batched confirmation vote brought the total number of confirmed Trump nominees to 417, according to Politico.