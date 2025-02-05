Advertisement
Trump administration requests input on AI ‘action plan’

The Office of Science and Technology Policy requested input on a plan through a technology R&D office at the National Science Foundation.

By

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Trump signed a range of executive orders pertaining to issues including artificial intelligence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has requested input from the public as it seeks to develop its own path forward on artificial intelligence policy.

A Federal Register post for public inspection Wednesday requests feedback on the AI “action plan” that President Donald Trump directed under his Jan. 23 executive order on the technology. 

That order directed agencies to review AI actions taken under Joe Biden’s executive order on AI, which Trump rescinded on his first day in office, and said the country’s policy on the technology is “to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.”

It also set a 180-day timeline for a new action plan that’s in line with that policy to be delivered to the president. 

The request for input was issued by the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development National Coordination Office at the National Science Foundation on behalf of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, according to the post.

Specifically, the request asks for feedback on “priority actions that should be included in” that action plan. Those responses may be on any relevant AI policy area, including chips, data centers, energy consumption, model development, open source, safety standards, and innovation and competition.

The comments are due March 15.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

