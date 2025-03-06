Trump White House registers ‘creators.gov’ domain  

The White House has registered a new government domain: creators.gov, according to publicly available federal records.

The arrival of the new .gov comes as the Trump administration has created a series of new sites meant to spotlight its agenda — such as waste.gov and doge.gov — and as it shuts down others that highlighted the priorities of the Biden administration.

Creators.gov’s registration was first spotted by a bot that tracks new government domains. Public data managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also confirms that the site was registered Tuesday by the Executive Office of the President.

That page currently produces a 403 access message, but a preserved version on the Wayback Machine shows that it might be using MailChimp, a mass messaging and marketing service.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a FedScoop request for comment on the envisioned use for the domain.

While the purpose of the site isn’t yet clear, it’s possible it could be associated with the White House’s ongoing effort to engage with content creators.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has opened the briefing room to influencers and content creators and is also producing her own video content for the Trump administration. The White House is investing heavily in a social media strategy, according to comments that the administration’s digital strategy team made recently to the Washington Post.

Some of the new Trump sites have been laden with errors. The DOGE website has included factual errors, as well as security flaws that made the page vulnerable and allowed anyone to push updates to the site, as reported by 404 Media.

Similar to creators.gov, the White House’s recently registered waste.gov and dei.gov domains aren’t connected to fully built-out sites yet. As of the reporting of this story, dei.gov reroutes to waste.gov, which displays a page noting the content is password protected. Both of those domains were registered on Feb. 4, according to CISA data.

At the same time, a series of Biden administration websites have been edited or taken down, including USAID.gov, reproductiverights.gov, and sites related to former diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.