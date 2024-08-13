U.S. Digital Corps announces AI-focused cohort

The General Services Administration’s 2024 cohort of U.S. Digital Corps fellows will mostly focus on artificial intelligence and AI-related projects, the agency said Tuesday.

The two-year paid fellowship welcomed a total of 70 fellows to its third-ever cohort, with over 40 focused on AI in response to the National AI Talent Surge, according to the press release. The fellows are employed across the government to support priority technology initiatives, such as the Department of Homeland Security’s use of AI to strengthen cybersecurity, drug capture and other agency responsibilities.

“Growing the U.S. Digital Corps is crucial to driving innovation across the federal government, especially as emerging technologies like AI evolve,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in the release. “GSA is focused on delivering great value to our customer agencies and the American people, so we are proud to help lead the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to bring tech talent into government to deliver those results.”

The most recent group of fellows will support 19 agencies across the federal landscape. Six new agencies have partnered with USDC for this cohort, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Fellows at FEMA are expected to help the agency aid disaster survivors by offering a more streamlined, accessible and equitable process for individuals to apply and receive disaster support.

Additionally, USDC participants at the Department of State will apply research and analytics to improve consular design — which includes passport and visa services — for both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals, per the release.