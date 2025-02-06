Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

US judge pauses Trump’s ‘deferred resignation’ deadline, union says

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration’s deadline for employees to say they plan to leave the government.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The Office of Personnel Management headquarters on Dec. 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A deadline for employees throughout the U.S. government to accept a “deferred resignation” offer from the Trump administration won’t go into effect Thursday night, following an order from a federal judge.

According to a statement from the American Federation of Government Employees, which is one of the unions that brought the lawsuit earlier this week, a judge granted their request to issue a temporary restraining order, which blocks the midnight deadline. That order has not yet been posted in the docket.

The action comes after the AFGE and others filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday. The plaintiffs said the offer from the Office of Personnel Management, which is titled “Fork in the Road,” is arbitrary and capricious and contrary to the law. 

According to the offer, employees that accept by Feb. 6 would “retain all pay and benefits regardless” of their daily workload and would be exempted from in-person work until Sept. 30 or earlier if a worker resigns earlier. 

Advertisement

In the complaint, the unions said the offer is an effort to reduce the career federal workforce and threatens employees with the possibility of future job loss if they don’t accept. It also fails to provide information on a variety of questions, including whether OPM can or will honor the financial commitment to agencies given that Congress didn’t appropriate funds for that arrangement, and the implications for pensions, health insurance and retirement, among other things.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Protesters gather outside of the Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The group of federal employees and supporters are protesting against Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his aids who have been given access to federal employee personal data and have allegedly locked out career civil servants from the OPM computer systems. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Plaintiffs call for temporary restraining order in OPM email server lawsuit

The new motion calls for the court to stop the operation of an alleged unauthorized commercial server OPM using to send mass emails to the entire federal…
By Billy Mitchell

Latest Podcasts

House Republicans block Democratic effort to subpoena Elon Musk over DOGE’s access to government data; Trump administration requests input on AI ‘action plan’

OPM pushes to reclassify chief information officers, opening up position to politics; Treasury sued by union groups over systems access given to Elon Musk and DOGE

Dissecting government’s authorities to investigate reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena

USAID website goes dark, staff emails deactivated amid DOGE takeover; NOAA inboxes spammed with crude Trump jokes, Scientology subscription

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV