$41M in TMF funding awarded to three federal cybersecurity projects

The Technology Modernization Fund has awarded a total of $41 million to support cybersecurity projects at three federal agencies.

The General Services Administration, which houses the TMF program office, announced Friday it awarded $23.3 million to the Social Security Administration to accelerate the implementation of multi-factor authentication.

The TMF team also awarded the Treasury $11.1 million to improve the reliability and security of its Treasury Foreign Intelligence Network system — a critical U.S. government system used to share classified information with other agencies and bureaus — as well as $6.2 million to the U.S. Agency for Global Media to speed the adoption of a zero-trust architecture.

It is the latest funding round to come from the GSA-managed fund since it provided the U.S. AbilityOne Commission with $1.8 million to update a procurement management system.

Prior investments also include a combined $20.8 million awarded in October to the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Army for cybersecurity and customer experience-focused projects.

“Cybersecurity is the great enabler of IT modernization,” TMF Board Chair and Federal CIO Clare Martorana said in a statement. “When we help agencies launch technology that is secure by design, they’re able to drive transformation across products and services to improve the digital experience and maximize investments.”

TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung said: “With these new cybersecurity investments, TMF funding will increase the security of some of the nation’s most critical systems and sensitive data.”