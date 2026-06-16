Agentic AI is coming to government faster than its guardrails

The conversation around AI in government has shifted quickly. What used to be a question of whether agencies should adopt it has turned into a race to deploy it.



But the way that conversation is happening is still off. Most of the focus is on models, vendors, training data and capability benchmarks, while the harder and more consequential questions are getting less attention: how data moves through these systems, how outputs are formed, and whether anyone can actually trace or validate them.

Agencies are accelerating deployment while still working through basic governance questions. That gap is where risk accumulates.

I’ve seen versions of this before. During my time at the FBI, information would exist somewhere in the various systems, but it wasn’t accessible when it mattered. As AI is layered into government workflows, the risk isn’t that data will disappear; it’s what accountability does, at a much larger scale.

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The governance gap is the real risk

In environments like public safety, defense and social services, AI is already influencing decisions. Increasingly, it’s not just about surfacing information but about initiating actions within systems. That changes the stakes.

When an AI system pulls data, generates an output and triggers a workflow, the critical question isn’t just whether the output is useful; it’s whether anyone can reconstruct how it got there, what data it touched, and what permissions enabled that. Most agencies today can’t consistently answer that.

Research from the Brookings Institution highlights how federal AI systems still struggle with explainability, with “black box” decision-making persisting even as adoption increases. That lack of visibility becomes a compounding problem when those systems are tied to real-world outcomes.

This is where the majority of the risk actually exists — not so much the model itself, but in the surrounding system that can’t explain, audit or track what’s happening. Without that layer of control, decisions start to lose accountability, and over time, trust erodes with them.

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Agentic AI expands the attack surface

Agentic AI introduces a different kind of exposure than traditional software. These systems aren’t limited to pulling from a defined dataset or responding to a single query. They can move across systems, interact with files and operate within connected environments.

That level of access changes how risk shows up. Analysis from Forbes points out that agentic AI is already forcing a rethink of the security model itself, because autonomy and system-wide access create entirely new pathways for misuse or failure.

In practice, every additional permission an AI system is given creates another potential point of exposure. And unlike traditional systems, those permissions don’t stay contained — they compound.

Most existing cybersecurity frameworks weren’t built with this level of autonomy in mind. They assume defined boundaries and limitations in knowledge. AI systems don’t respect those boundaries in the same way.

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AI is changing the nature of cyber risk

At the same time, AI is accelerating the pace of the threat landscape. Models are now capable of identifying software vulnerabilities at a speed that’s difficult for teams to match on the remediation side. What used to take weeks or months to uncover can now happen almost continuously.

Organizations like the World Economic Forum are already flagging how AI is becoming a core factor in cybersecurity risk, particularly for critical infrastructure and government systems. The concern isn’t theoretical; it’s operational.

For agencies running on legacy infrastructure, that creates a real imbalance. Systems that were once considered stable are now being re-examined at machine speed. The backlog of vulnerabilities doesn’t shrink; it only grows. That forces a shift from defending against known threats to operating in an environment where unknown threats are constantly surfacing.

Government is becoming an AI operator

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There’s still a tendency to frame government as the regulator of AI. In reality, it’s becoming one of its most active operators.

AI is already embedded in workflows tied to business intelligence, fraud detection, emergency response, investigations, and service delivery. That means agencies aren’t just setting rules for AI — they’re relying on it to function.

Data from state and federal initiatives shows how quickly AI is being integrated into operational systems, not just policy frameworks. Operating these systems at scale requires capabilities that go beyond procurement: It means managing access, monitoring behavior, and maintaining a clear record of how decisions are made.

Those expectations aren’t new, but the complexity increases significantly once AI is involved.

What needs to change

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Slowing down adoption isn’t the answer. The momentum is already there. What needs to change is how these systems are built and governed from the start.

Oversight bodies are already pointing to the need for stronger accountability frameworks as AI moves deeper into decision-making environments. The challenge is making that guidance operational, not just aspirational.

That starts with infrastructure. Systems need to be designed so that every AI-influenced action can be traced back to the data and logic behind it.

Access needs to be tightly controlled, and visibility needs to exist across workflows, not just at the output level. Without that, agencies are left relying on systems they can’t fully interrogate.

The bottom line

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Agentic AI is already moving into government environments. That won’t slow down. What will determine its impact is whether agencies can match that speed with the right level of control.

Policy groups are increasingly emphasizing that responsible adoption depends on transparency, accountability and enforceable oversight, not just capability.

Right now, those pieces aren’t keeping up with the deployment pace. Closing that gap will determine whether these systems strengthen government operations or introduce failures that don’t surface until they’ve already caused harm.

Jason Truppi is a retired FBI cyber special agent and the founder of ForceMetrics.