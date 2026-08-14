Why AI can’t automate away the federal capacity crunch

Federal IT modernization is accelerating, but it is colliding with a quiet capacity and capability crunch across the workforce.

Recent Fed Market Monitor survey results paint a picture of what program managers are experiencing on the ground. Half of federal leaders surveyed state they are not confident that their agency’s current staffing levels can meet mission objectives, driven by a sharp spike in those who feel completely unconfident.

Compounding this staffing gap is a parallel shift in workforce expertise. Faced with these headwinds, agency leaders are strategically shifting energy away from traditional training pipelines and toward total workforce preservation and structural realignment. Retaining top talent has emerged as the clear top priority (27%), followed closely by implementing new technology and automation (21%).

When capacity shrinks, a natural institutional reaction is to look to technical solutions to automate the gap. Decades of research on technology adoption, however, yield a consistent truth: Most implementations do not stumble at the technical layer — they fail because the human side of change does not always receive the same behavioral rigor, empathy, and structural alignment as the technology itself.

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Ultimately, federal IT modernization only moves as fast as the workforce equipped to drive it.

Why commercial change models stumble in government

I’ve worked change management across civilian and defense agencies for 20 years. Federal AI adoption has specific failure modes that commercial change models weren’t designed for. In the private sector, standard change management frameworks offer a reliable sequential roadmap, moving individuals from awareness to reinforcement. While these steps are logical, dropping a generic commercial model into a federal ecosystem frequently triggers organizational antibodies.

Federal agencies operate under unique operational realities that commercial change models were not designed to navigate. First, rigid security authorization timelines and governance structures routinely decouple technology readiness from workforce readiness. The workforce is often briefed on a tool months before it is authorized, or they gain sudden access to a platform they were never meaningfully prepared to use.

Second, appropriations cycles mean long-term sustainment budgets look drastically different from initial implementation funding. This structural disconnect often starves the reinforcement process of resources the moment a system goes live.

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Federal workforces routinely navigate, adopt, lead, or absorb five to 15 change initiatives at once, and that saturation compounds every challenge above. While each project is individually justified, they collectively exceed what any workforce can absorb. When employees appear to resist a new technology, they are usually just rationally managing limited bandwidth. More communication campaigns or mandatory training events cannot fix a workforce that is simply full to capacity.

Framing technology as a retention tool

To support federal leaders through this workforce crunch, industry partners must pivot how they deliver solutions. We must stop framing technology around its slickest features and start positioning it as a force multiplier for the existing workforce.

When retention is an agency’s paramount priority, technology must be actively positioned as a tool to eliminate burnout-inducing, tedious administrative tasks. Offloading paperwork empowers high-performing public servants to refocus on the high-value, mission-critical work that drew them to public service in the first place. This shift directly improves job satisfaction and preserves vital institutional knowledge at a time when agencies can least afford to lose it.

The survey data underscores this behavioral shift: When asked to rank priorities, only 10% of federal leaders selected long, intensive training pipelines, while interest in reorganizing agency structures continues to rise. With teams already stretched thin, leaders do not have the luxury of waiting out heavy training lags. Technology offerings must provide immediate value, leveraging intuitive platforms or managed services that plug capability gaps right away.

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A blueprint for mission-driven adoption

Achieving durable technology adoption across government requires an intentional approach designed around the unique operational pressures federal program managers face daily.

Start with a baseline, not just a plan. The most expensive element of any major modernization is rework. Before locking an enterprise-wide rollout strategy, leaders benefit from a lightweight diagnostic to understand what the organization can realistically absorb. Knowing where competing priorities lie allows for smarter sequencing that keeps the plan from being wishful.

The most expensive element of any major modernization is rework. Before locking an enterprise-wide rollout strategy, leaders benefit from a lightweight diagnostic to understand what the organization can realistically absorb. Knowing where competing priorities lie allows for smarter sequencing that keeps the plan from being wishful. Match capabilities to precise mission needs. Technology adoption succeeds when a tool solves a problem that the end-users actively recognize as their own. An automation capability that transforms an acquisitions workflow may be largely irrelevant when applied to verification and validation work in a different program office. Durable adoption requires investing time up front to connect specific mission needs to targeted use cases, governed by structures that ensure thoughtful enterprise-wide alignment rather than ad-hoc deployment.

Technology adoption succeeds when a tool solves a problem that the end-users actively recognize as their own. An automation capability that transforms an acquisitions workflow may be largely irrelevant when applied to verification and validation work in a different program office. Durable adoption requires investing time up front to connect specific mission needs to targeted use cases, governed by structures that ensure thoughtful enterprise-wide alignment rather than ad-hoc deployment. Build reinforcement infrastructure. Behavior change takes 60 to 90 days of active reinforcement to become habitual. Because sustainment budgets frequently close after system implementation, this reinforcement must be built directly into existing operational rhythms. Designating internal champions with real credibility and giving supervisors the visibility to catch process regression early can be achieved with a light operational footprint, provided there is a sustained leadership commitment.

The real cost of delayed adoption

Research indicates that roughly 60% of technology adoption challenges are thoroughly people-centered, with user proficiency accounting for nearly 40% of the struggles organizations report. When the human layer is treated as a late-stage task, transition windows stretch unpredictably.

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Parallel operations run longer than planned, mission outcomes degrade while the workforce straddles old and new processes, and oversight entities begin to question the return on investment. The proactive work required to align the workforce feels expensive only until you price what an extended, inefficient transition window costs an agency.

The program managers who succeed today aren’t those with the largest software budgets, but those who start the workforce transformation concurrently with technical design. The technology will inevitably land. The true measure of modernization leadership is whether your people are prepared to drive the mission forward when it does.

Bob Etris is managing partner of Evans.