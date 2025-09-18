Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

CDC official says generative AI already saved agency workers 41,000 hours

The agency was the first in government to roll out ChatGPT for all of its workers in 2023, CDC’s acting AI chief said Thursday. It’s yielded a 500% return on investment.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Hoppe is pictured sitting in a chair on stage and holding a microphone. The background is a conference hall lit in pink lights to match the color scheme of the event.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's acting chief AI officer Travis Hoppe speaks on stage at FedTalks in Washington on Sept. 18, 2025. (Lucas Cruz/EPNAC)

As the Department of Health and Human Services begins offering ChatGPT to all of its workers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s acting AI chief is touting success with its existing work with the technology.

During a fireside chat at FedScoop’s FedTalks on Thursday, CDC’s acting chief AI official Travis Hoppe said the agency’s roughly 10,000 workers have logged 1.2 million chats with its existing generative AI offerings, saving workers an estimated 41,000 hours and contributing to a more than 500% return on the agency’s initial investment in the tech. 

Hoppe said when he began as acting chief AI officer a few months ago, he wanted to review what work has actually been done with the tool, leading to the usage and ROI statistics. With that success in mind, Hoppe said it’s “exciting” to see HHS now deploying ChatGPT at the department level. 

His remarks come just over a week after the department rolled ChatGPT out to all of its workers, becoming the first agency to take advantage of a deal cut by the General Services Administration to buy that technology for $1. According to a Sept. 9 internal HHS email, reported first by FedScoop, workers were told the technology is a way to promote science, transparency, and good health — but also warned to be “skeptical” of outputs.

Advertisement

Long before that rollout, however, Hoppe said CDC was the first federal agency to make ChatGPT available for all of its workers back in 2023. It also wrote the first generative AI guidance and shared it with other agency partners such as the Department of Commerce and Office of Personnel Management, the latter of which used it as a model.

Now CDC is poised to report twice as many AI use cases as it did the previous year in the annual public inventories of that technology expected later this year.

“Last year, for the AI use case inventory, which is public, we had about 50 submissions in that,” Hoppe said. “This year, we’re expected to be about double of that.”

Existing use cases include a tool called FluSight that looks at hospital data to inform decisions about when a flu might be coming. Meanwhile, TowerScout, another tool Hoppe referenced, is a computer vision project looking at satellite imagery to detect where there might be a Legionnaires disease outbreak by looking for cooling towers — which can be sources for the bacteria.

Hoppe also underscored the importance of data with AI, pointing to the agency’s 1CDC data platform — an effort to unify data and move away from so-called “data silos.” Al needs core work on things like data modernization and interoperability, he said. The 1CDC platform “is the way we will get to do all the fun AI projects,” Hoppe said.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

A photo of a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

HHS rolls out ChatGPT across the department

A departmentwide email noted that the generative AI tool, like others, is “particularly good at summarizing long documents” and cautioned workers to “be skeptical” of outputs.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

The VA eyes ‘aggressive deployment’ of AI; More than 100 cybersecurity experts urge senators to confirm Pentagon CIO

How Customs and Border Protection is scaling AI and cloud to secure the nation’s borders

​​DHS watchdog finds mismanagement in cyber talent program; Pentagon CIO working to break down disparate IT networks

Elizabeth Warren calls on Pete Hegseth to defend Pentagon’s deal with xAI; a new CIO for Secret Service

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV