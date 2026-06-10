Oracle wins contract for first-ever governmentwide HR system

The Office of Personnel Management on Wednesday awarded its anticipated contract to modernize and consolidate federal human resources functions to Oracle, capping a process that’s been over a year in the making.

The nearly $400 million award puts Oracle in charge of a process to bring over 100 HR systems under one single platform that the agency is calling its Core Human Capital Management system. OPM says it believes the project will make significant reductions in the overall cost of HR platforms to taxpayers.

“Historically, federal agencies have relied on fragmented, aging HR systems that are costly to maintain and difficult to scale,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a written statement included in a press release.

He called the award “a foundational investment in the future of federal workforce management.”

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The news was first reported by the Federal News Network.

A final award comes over a year after an early effort to award such a contract failed to move forward.

In May 2025, the Office of Personnel Management awarded a sole-source contract to Workday to facilitate the Trump administration’s HR modernization efforts, arguing it was the only vendor that could do the job. But OPM abruptly canceled that award, and later launched open competition for such a contract.

Notably, that competition had an estimated award date of January 2026 while it faced legal challenges.

In testimony before House appropriators in March, Kupor acknowledged that the delay was the result of bid protests — or legal challenges to the award process by companies vying for the contract. At the time, he said that OPM was using the time for prep work.

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FedScoop reached out to an OPM spokeswoman for more details about the resolution of those protests, as well as to Oracle and Workday for comment on the announcement.