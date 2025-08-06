Federal agencies can buy ChatGPT for $1 through GSA deal

OpenAI will offer its ChatGPT product to federal agencies for $1 for one year, marking the artificial intelligence firm’s latest effort to expand use of its generative AI chatbot across the federal government.

The General Services Administration announced the new deal Wednesday as part of its OneGov Strategy, stating it supports the White House’s AI Action Plan, which encourages widespread adoption of AI in the federal government.

Under this latest OneGov partnership, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise product can be purchased by federal agencies for $1 per agency for one year. GSA called this a “deeply discounted rate.” GSA’s OneGov strategy is a new initiative focused on modernizing how the government buys goods and services at scale.

“One of the best ways to make sure AI works for everyone is to put it in the hands of the people serving the country,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement.

OpenAI, in a blog post Wednesday, said the availability of AI tools across the federal government will allow workers to “spend less time on red tape and paperwork.”

The ChatGPT Enterprise product comes with “enterprise-grade security and privacy,” along with unlimited access to OpenAI’s leading ChatGPT models, customization options and data analysis tools, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI emphasized ChatGPT Enterprise does not use business data to train or improve models and the same guidelines will apply to the federal government and the sensitive information it often handles.

The partnership is part of the OpenAI for Government initiative, which the company launched in June to introduce its tools to the U.S. government.

In addition to the ChatGPT Enterprise product, OpenAI said it will also offer educational tools and training through its OpenAI Academy platform.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said the agency is encouraging other American AI technology companies to work with GSA’s OneGov strategy, a new initiative focused on modernizing how the government buys goods and services.

The announcement comes just one day after GSA revealed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude models were approved for the agency’s Multiple Award Schedule, giving other federal, state and local governments access to these AI products for a cheaper price.

A spokesperson for Anthropic told FedScoop the company is working closely with the government on a similar deal to offer its Claude model for $1.

Google did not immediately respond to FedScoop’s request for comment on its government pricing plans.