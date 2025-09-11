Advertisement

Chris Kraft is now acting Secret Service chief information officer

The Department of Homeland Security component’s new CIO has been focused on AI and emerging tech.

How DHS has tried to improve election security matters
Chris Kraft, the Department of Homeland Security’s deputy chief technology officer for artificial intelligence and emerging tech, is now serving as the acting chief information officer of the U.S. Secret Service. 

Kraft, who’s focused primarily on AI in his DHS role, replaces Kevin Nally, who recently left government for a position in the private sector. Kraft’s new position was not confirmed by spokespeople for the U.S. Secret Service, but he acknowledged the role on LinkedIn. 

Due to its mission, the Secret Service is quieter than other agencies on its technology portfolio, but the agency uses a variety of platforms and faces serious technology challenges. 

After the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in July 2024, FedScoop documented a series of tools at the component’s disposal, including commercial telemetry data and Protective Threat Management System. The New York Times later reported that the Secret Service had experienced technology failures amid the assassination attempt. 

DHS’s IT operations are currently led by Antoine McCord, who came from the intelligence community. 

