Christian Tom rejoins White House as head of digital strategy office

President Joe Biden has tapped former staffer Christian L. Tom to lead the White House Office of Digital Strategy and serve as an assistant to the president, the administration said.

Tom previously served in the Biden White House as special assistant to the president and deputy director of digital strategy before leaving in August 2022 to serve as head of Americas for the McCourt Institute, a digital governance organization, according to his Linkedin profile.

“Christian is an innovator. He helped develop a first-of-its-kind digital strategy in 2020 — one that has continued to be a key part of this Administration’s approach to reach Americans in new, creative, and authentic ways,” Biden said in a Friday statement.

Tom first joined the White House in 2021 after working on Biden’s presidential campaign as head of digital partnerships and serving as digital director of his inaugural committee, according to Linkedin. He’s previously worked for SVP, The Dodo, NowThis, Twitter and Google.

Tom replaces Rob Flaherty, who the White House announced was leaving his role in June.

In addition to Tom, Biden also announced Patrick Stevenson would be deputy assistant to the president and senior advisor for digital strategy, and Tericka Lambert would be promoted to deputy assistant to the president as the deputy director of digital strategy.