Senate confirms Michael Kratsios to lead White House science, technology office 

The Senate confirmed Michael Kratsios on Tuesday to serve as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology in a bipartisan 74-25 vote.

Kratsios, who will serve as both OSTP director and assistant to the president for science and technology, previously served as the managing director of Scale AI and as chief technology officer during the first Trump administration.

At his February confirmation hearing, Kratsios faced questions from Democrats on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about the mass firings of federal workers, but his nomination was ultimately advanced with bipartisan support in a 24-4 vote.

President Donald Trump first announced plans to nominate Kratsios to lead OSTP in December along with several other science- and technology-related selections. Trump said those officials would “be working in conjunction with” AI and crypto czar David Sacks.

Kratsios will take the lead at OSTP while the office is involved in the development of the administration’s AI policy.

In February, OSTP solicited public input for Trump’s AI action plan, which the administration says will outline policy and actions needed for AI innovation. That plan would likely be the replacement for Joe Biden’s now-repealed executive order on the technology and is expected to be sent to the president this summer.