‘Crypto.gov’ domain registered by Trump White House

As the White House trumpeted the release this week of a digital assets report that aims to cement the country as the “crypto capital of the world,” a more under-the-radar development was happening online: the registering of crypto.gov as a new government domain.

The URL, which was registered Wednesday by a non-federal agency, according to publicly available federal records, currently points to a WhiteHouse.gov page with a large image of President Donald Trump and a caption that says he is “strengthening American leadership in digital financial technology.”

The redirected crypto.gov page also includes an embedded PDF of the administration’s digital assets report, as well as links to a fact sheet about the document and a corresponding executive order from Trump on establishing U.S. leadership in fintech.

After expressing deep skepticism about digital assets during his first term, Trump fully embraced cryptocurrency during his most recent run to the White House, cozying up to industry leaders on the campaign trail and launching his own meme coin. He also tapped venture capitalist David Sacks as White House AI & Crypto Czar.

Advertisement

Though some of Trump’s digital asset moves have angered parts of his crypto coalition, the president has maintained an unabashedly pro-crypto stance, including through the signing of a stablecoin bill into law.

The 166-page digital assets report and executive order represent more of the same from the administration: touting crypto as an innovation that must be nurtured while curbing enforcement efforts and “regulatory overreach.”

“The growth of digital financial technology in America must remain unhindered by restrictive regulations or unnecessary government interference,” the White House fact sheet said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed those sentiments in a press release, railing against “adversarial actors at federal agencies” during the Biden administration who pursued “arbitrary and capricious enforcement actions against major crypto companies.”

As for crypto.gov, it’s unclear what form the page will take as the Trump administration goes further down its new digital assets path. The White House hasn’t been shy about registering new domains, though some — creators.gov and dei.gov, among them — haven’t yet gotten off the ground.