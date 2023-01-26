Cybercriminals scam two federal agencies via remote desktop tool, CISA warns

Cybercriminals duped federal employees into downloading remote monitoring and management software and then used it to execute scams to steal money from victims’ bank accounts, top cybersecurity officials said Wednesday.

In an alert warning agencies about the malicious use of remote management software, in this case ConnectWise Control and AnyDesk, officials said that while the specific activity “appears to be financially motivated and targets individuals, the access could lead to additional malicious activity against the recipient’s organization—from both other cybercriminals and [advanced persistent threat] actors.”

The joint alert from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center did not specify which agencies were affected, but noted that at least two were victims.

Additionally, the alert said help desk-themed phishing emails were sent since at least June 2022 to multiple federal civilian agencies. CISA detailed the two instances of suspected malicious activity discovered in October using the federal intrusion detection program known as EINSTEIN. In mid-June, a federal civilian agency received a phishing email and the victim called a phone number contained in the message and led them to a malicious domain. In mid-September, CISA identified traffic flowing between an agency network and a malicious domain.

The campaign continued until at least early November, the alert said. The hackers impersonated help desk services such as Geek Squad Services, general tech support owned by Best Buy, as well as Norton, Amazon, McAfee and PayPal in order to dupe victims. Once the hackers had access to the victims’ machines, they could potentially sell any network access to other cyber criminals or APT groups, according to the alert. “This campaign highlights the threat of malicious cyber activity associated with legitimate RMM software.”

The report warned that, generally, remote management software does not trigger antivirus or anti-malware defenses and that hackers can use legitimate RMM software in a portable executable which can “bypass administrative privilege requirements and software management control policies.” Additionally, RMM software can reduce the need for a malicious hacker to use custom malware and can act as a backdoor to keep on the victim’s network.