Former White House AI policy advisor Dennis Chornenky joins UC Davis Health 

Dennis Chornenky, former senior advisor on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology for the White House, has been named chief AI advisor to the University of California at Davis academic health center.

Chornenky was a senior advisor and presidential innovation fellow at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy where he led initiatives on AI policy, digital health, and national security during both the Trump and Biden administrations.

“Dennis is a nationally recognized leader in AI with an impressive track record of bringing organizations together so they can realize the full benefits of this transformative technology, said Ashish Atreja, chief information officer and chief digital health officer at UC Davis Health. “We are excited to have him at UC Davis Health and build an open-innovation model of validated AI that supports patients, faculty, researchers as well as our academic and industry partners.”

Chornenky was previously an executive for decades at the intersection of healthcare and advanced technology, with a focus on AI strategy and governance including senior roles at UnitedHealth Group and Morgan Stanley.

Chornenky has also served as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lazard, as a startup CEO, and as an executive advisor to multiple healthcare and technology organizations, federal agencies, and startups.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UC Berkeley, an MBA from Oxford University and a Master of Public Health from the Harvard University, where he was trained as an epidemiologist and clinical data scientist.