Energy Department is looking at using AI to help with its nuclear accelerators



The nuclear physics program in the Energy Department’s Science Office wants to use artificial intelligence to help control its advanced accelerators, according to a new solicitation posted to the agency’s website.

The request for applications comes as the Energy Department continues to use artificial intelligence to advance its research endeavors, which includes deploying the technology at some of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The goal, overall, is to help reduce the time needed to conduct experiments.

Specifically, the solicitation focuses on applications of artificial intelligence that could advance scientific discovery, including the use of artificial intelligence in digital twins, to ascertain and derive insights from larger datasets, and make advancements in autonomous control.

Right now, the agency estimates spending about $22 million on the endeavor.

The funding aims to help use the technology to pursue “autonomous optimization and control of accelerators and detectors of relevance to current or next generation NP accelerator facilities and scientific instrumentation, as well as applications applying AI/ML to advance nuclear physics computations,” the notice explains.

Letters of intent are due in November and final applications are due by Jan. 14.