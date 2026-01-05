FAA picks radar partners as part of air traffic overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking another step toward its goal of modernizing systems and processes by picking two partners to help replace more than 600 radars.

The agency said Virginia-based RTX and Spanish firm Indra Sistemas will come onboard the FAA’s air traffic control overhaul, marked by high stakes, tight timelines and billions of dollars in funding.

“Most of our radars date back to the 1980s,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in the Monday announcement. “It’s unacceptable.”

The radar replacement will kick off this quarter, with a finish line of June 2028 as the goal. The contracts will be paid for by the initial funds allocated in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which earmarked $12.5 billion for the air traffic control modernization project.

The radar overhaul is much needed and critical to ensuring safety and efficiency, according to DOT officials.

“Many of the units have exceeded their intended service life, making them increasingly expensive to maintain and difficult to support,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “We are buying radar systems that will bring production back to the U.S. and provide a vital surveillance backbone to the National Airspace System.”

The Transportation Department did not respond before publication to requests for additional information on the vendors’ roles and confirming contract award amounts.

RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, is a longtime supporter of the federal government’s digital transformation efforts, partnering with the Army and other departments. The company is also a familiar face for the FAA, having been a provider for 70-plus years. RTX was part of a $200 million settlement that concluded in 2024 with the Department of State revolving around 750 violations that it had disclosed voluntarily.

On Monday, the company said its business, Collins Aerospace, had been awarded $438 million to deliver next-generation radar systems that simplify operations.

The other firm, Indra, has established ties, too. The company provides air traffic and navigation solutions to the Air Force and Navy. In November, Indra said it was replacing legacy analog radio systems with modern equipment, a contract valued up to $244.3 million. The partnership was the latest in a string of moves, including the approval of the company’s tech for surveillance and monitoring of surface aircraft.

The two firms are likely to work with the FAA’s prime integrator Peraton, which was brought into the fold in December. Air traffic control modernization is underway, including the deployment of digital radio and voice switches, as well as converting copper lines.

