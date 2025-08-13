GSA inks deal with Box for discounted AI products 

The cloud management company Box is the latest to strike a deal with the General Services Administration to offer its artificial intelligence services to the federal government at a fraction of the normal price.

The GSA said in an announcement Wednesday that federal agencies can buy Box’s Enterprise Plus for Government software for up to 75% off and the company’s Enterprise for Advanced Government software discounted by up to 65% of the listed price for a year-long term.

The announcement follows a series of other deals with major AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic that aim to increase the use of AI across the federal government. Like the other OneGov collaborations, the GSA said Box’s AI platform will help boost productivity at agencies, automate workflows and assist with tasks like document generation, e-signatures and forms.

Box, a single cloud native platform, also allows for collaboration within and outside an agency, a feature the company said will help “meet cost savings targets and efficiency gains.”

“With Box, agencies can reduce legacy system costs while boosting productivity and delivering faster services to the public,” Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie said Wednesday.

The services have FedRAMP High and IL4 authorized services and controls, according to Box, which stated it meets federal cybersecurity standards for sensitive data protection.

Box AI’s platform partners with OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Google, IBM and other firms, giving agencies their choice of models, the company said in a release Wednesday.

The OneGov collaboration builds upon Box’s existing partnerships with federal civilian agencies and the Defense Department. GSA’s OneGov initiative aims to modernize the way the government buys goods and services at scale.

“This agreement aligns with GSA’s OneGov Strategy by consolidating redundant tools onto a single, secure Software-as-a-Service platform,” the GSA said. “It fosters direct engagement with

original equipment manufacturers, leading to cost efficiencies and improved operational

effectiveness, while also facilitating secure collaboration and interoperability across

various agency ecosystems.”

It follows an executive order from President Donald Trump in April that called for a revamp of the federal procurement and contracting processes.

The GSA announced separate OneGov deals with OpenAI and Anthropic earlier this month to offer their AI models to federal agencies for $1 for one year. Both OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google Gemini models were also approved for the agency’s Multiple Award Schedule last week, providing other federal, state, and local governments with access to these AI products at a lower price.