Anthropic offers Claude AI to federal agencies for $1 

Federal agencies will now have access to Anthropic’s Claude model for $1, the General Services Administration announced Tuesday, continuing the agency’s push for artificial intelligence products across government.

Under the OneGov deal, all three branches of government will be able to use Anthropic’s Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government for a nominal $1 fee. Approval for members of Congress and the judiciary is pending, the GSA noted.

It is the latest in a series of deals between private AI firms and the federal government to increase the use of automation in agency workflows and boost workers’ productivity and efficiency.

“We believe the U.S. public sector should have access to the most advanced AI capabilities to tackle complex challenges, from scientific research to constituent services,” Anthropic said in a release Tuesday. “By combining broad accessibility with uncompromising security standards, we’re helping ensure AI serves the public interest.”

Anthropic’s Claude for Government models have FedRAMP High certification and can be used by federal workers dealing with “sensitive unclassified work,” while Claude for Enterprise models have expanded features for data protection, Anthropic said.

Anthropic said it will also offer technical support for agencies to implement its products into workflows.

The AI firm has ramped up the implementation of its models in the federal government in recent months, with Anthropic’s models already available to U.S. national security customers and the staff at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab.

The agreement comes just days after the GSA announced a similar deal with OpenAI, which is offering its ChatGPT for Enterprise at $1 per year to federal agencies.

Both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude models were also approved for the agency’s Multiple Award Schedule last week, providing other federal, state, and local governments with access to these AI products at a lower price.

The GSA has repeatedly touted these deals as support for the White House’s AI Action Plan, which calls for widespread adoption of AI in the federal government. Acting GSA Administrator Michael Rigas said the U.S. is “setting the standard for how governments adopt AI.”

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said in a statement that the “agreement with Anthropic is another major step in the AI-driven transformation of government — advancing efficiency, boosting productivity, and ensuring we meet the priorities laid out in President Trump’s AI Action Plan.”