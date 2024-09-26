GSA appoints Dovarius Peoples as new deputy CIO

The General Services Administration has tapped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ chief information officer and chief data officer to serve as its new deputy CIO, the agency confirmed Thursday.

Dovarius Peoples will join GSA on Oct. 6, an agency spokesperson told FedScoop, adding that he is an “experienced leader with an impressive track record, having implemented countless technology projects to improve the delivery of public services.”

Dovarius Peoples (Image courtesy of the GSA)

Peoples also has held leadership positions at the Office of Personnel Management and the National Security Agency.

Dave Shive, GSA’s CIO, said in a statement that the agency is “thrilled to welcome” Peoples to the GSA, calling him “a leader who is passionate about improving government services through technology.”

“He will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization,” Shive said.