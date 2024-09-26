Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

GSA appoints Dovarius Peoples as new deputy CIO

The current U.S. Army Corps of Engineers CIO and CDO will start his new position on Oct. 6.

By

GSA building
The General Services Administration headquarters in April 2012. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The General Services Administration has tapped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ chief information officer and chief data officer to serve as its new deputy CIO, the agency confirmed Thursday.

Dovarius Peoples will join GSA on Oct. 6, an agency spokesperson told FedScoop, adding that he is an “experienced leader with an impressive track record, having implemented countless technology projects to improve the delivery of public services.”

Dovarius Peoples (Image courtesy of the GSA)

Peoples also has held leadership positions at the Office of Personnel Management and the National Security Agency. 

Advertisement

Dave Shive, GSA’s CIO, said in a statement that the agency is “thrilled to welcome” Peoples to the GSA, calling him “a leader who is passionate about improving government services through technology.”

“He will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization,” Shive said.

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

TTS Director Ann Lewis holds a microphone and sits in a white chair on stage at Scoop News group's CyberTalks in Washington. She is joined by GDIT's vice president of cyber, Matthew Mcfadden, and Scoop News Group's senior vice president of content strategy, Wyatt Kash, who are also seated.
Director of the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services Ann Lewis speaks on a panel titled “Protecting Consumers in the Digital Age: Government’s Role” at CyberTalks 2023 in Washington. (Photo by EPNAC)

GSA sees uptick in registrants for AI training series

In an interview with FedScoop, GSA’s director of Technology Transformation Services made the case for AI as an enabler of a more tech-ready workforce.
By Caroline Nihill

Latest Podcasts

U.S. agencies publish plans to comply with White House AI memo; GAO calls out issues with Education Department’s new FAFSA processing system

Carahsoft headquarters raided by FBI; Watchdog flags major incidents for VA’s electronic health record system

Red Hat’s Adam Clater on how AI is bettering the customer experience

Splunk’s Brad Mowbray on how agencies are investing in IT

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV