GSA seeks nominations for new FedRAMP cloud advisory committee 

The General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it is accepting advisory board member nominations for the FedRAMP cybersecurity authorization program, marking the first step in implementing recent legislation that reformed the program.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a crucial cybersecurity certification that cloud service providers must obtain prior to working with U.S. government data.

GSA is seeking nominations by email for its new 15-strong cloud advisory committee. The committee will be made up of technology experts including one representative each from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, two federal agency CIOs and five representatives from cloud services companies.

President Joe Biden in late December signed legislation that will reform the FedRAMP by allowing FedRAMP-authorized tools to be used in any federal agency without additional oversight or verification thanks to a “presumption of adequacy” clause.

The FedRAMP Authorization Act bill will ensure FedRAMP has a Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC) board to enhance and speed up the program.

“The FSCAC will provide advice and recommendations to the Administrator of GSA, the FedRAMP Board, and agencies on technical, financial, programmatic, and operational matters regarding the secure adoption of cloud computing products and services,” the GSA said in its Federal Registrar announcement regarding the new FSCAC committee.

“The FSCAC will ensure effective and ongoing coordination of agency adoption, use, authorization, monitoring, acquisition, and security of cloud computing products and services to enable agency mission and administrative priorities,” the notice stated.

The committee will meet no fewer than three times a year either virtually or in person and the members will serve without compensation although they may be allowed travel expenses.