House bill calls on CISA to form AI task force

The legislation from Reps. Carter and Thompson would require the cyber agency to create an internal task force focused on safety and security concerns posed by AI.

By

Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 8, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Two Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee are calling on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to create an internal task force to address safety and security concerns presented by artificial intelligence.

The CISA Securing AI Task Force Act, introduced Tuesday by Reps. Troy Carter, D-La., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., would require the agency’s director to assemble an AI-focused task force, made up of personnel across CISA’s offices and divisions, within one year of the bill’s enactment. 

That task force would be charged with coordinating CISA directives called out in President Joe Biden’s AI executive order governing use of the technology. The EO has a specific note for CISA to coordinate with federal agencies on red-teaming for generative AI.

“This Task Force will enhance the safe and secure design, development, adoption, and deployment of AI across critical sectors by bringing together diverse expertise within CISA,” Reps. Carter and Thompson said in a statement

Following the formation of the CISA AI group, members would be tasked with evaluating agency security initiatives, guidance and programs dealing with the technology, providing recommendations for changes as necessary.

The task force would also advise stakeholders on cyber risks tied to AI-based software and coordinate the implementation of secure AI products. Recommendations to CISA’s director on related initiatives would also be expected from the task force, as would support for the publication of the agency’s AI use case inventory. 

Carter, a member of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, and Thompson, ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, said that as AI evolves and is increasingly integrated into the everyday lives of Americans, this bill underlines a “commitment to proactive risk mitigation and preparedness.” 

“The CISA Securing AI Task Force Act will strengthen America’s cybersecurity framework, safeguarding against emerging threats and ensuring the responsible advancement of AI technologies,” the lawmakers said.

The legislation comes months ahead of the November presidential election, which could have substantial implications on the cyber agency. In a February interview with Politico, Thompson expressed concern about CISA’s future in the event of a second term for Donald Trump, saying that the former president “politicized the national security apparatus” and represents “a threat to CISA” and to democracy. 

Matt Bracken

Written by Matt Bracken

Matt Bracken is the managing editor of FedScoop and CyberScoop, overseeing coverage of federal government technology policy and cybersecurity. Before joining Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt was a senior editor at Morning Consult, leading data-driven coverage of tech, finance, health and energy. He previously worked in various editorial roles at The Baltimore Sun and the Arizona Daily Star. You can reach him at matt.bracken@scoopnewsgroup.com.

