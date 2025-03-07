Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Sen. Ernst introduces bill to reauthorize small business tech programs

The Iowa Republican wants to reauthorize the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs until 2028.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 10, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced a bill this week to reauthorize the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs until 2028. 

Ernst introduced the Investing in National Next-Generation Opportunities for Venture Acceleration and Technological Excellence, or the INNOVATE Act, during a Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing Wednesday. Per a summary from Ernst’s office, the bill aims to “DOGE-ify” the “bloated” SBIR/STTR programs through the elimination of unnecessary and underperforming pilot programs, the restriction of the number of award proposals that a single company can offer annually and more. 

The legislation also looks to ramp up national security protections by creating a statutory definition for foreign risk and providing a baseline for evaluation for all agencies and agency components that also participate in the program. Ernst’s bill, the summary says, “strengthens participating agencies’ ability to claw back award dollars if a small business exposes SBIR-STTR funded products to adversarial influence post-award.” 

“It’s clear SBIR is in need of additional reforms to safeguard taxpayer funds and enable this program to meet its full potential,” Ernst said in the hearing. “Despite the funding spanning 11 agencies and countless critical technology areas, SBIR has demonstrated an incredible potential to revitalize our small business industrial base and preserve America’s technological leadership.”

Advertisement

Ernst said the bill also seeks to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion preferences. 

The bill text states that an agency may not consider the “race, gender or ethnicity of the principal investigator, founder or key personnel” of the business applying for an SBIR award in its decision.

Additionally, agencies may not require or consider statements or plans for a small business as part of an application for an award or offer supplemental funding to an SBIR/STTR award recipient based on race, gender or ethnicity of the very same personnel. 

“These measures enable agencies to scout the best proposals based on substance from across the country,” Ernst said in the hearing. “I am committed to ensuring open competition for innovators with traditionally lower engagement in the program.”


The SBIR  and STTR programs, founded in 1982 and 1992, respectively, currently use the America’s Seed Fund, which is provided through the National Science Foundation, to help small businesses develop technology and move toward commercialization.

Advertisement

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

GSA reveals plans to reduce TTS tech services arm by 50%, eliminate non-statutory work; Former State Department CAIO Matthew Graviss joins Atlassian

How probationary firings are ‘devastating’ to cyber, national security; In light of court rulings, some fired probationary employees are being reinstated

The FedScoop team shares insights on federal IT news coverage under Trump 2.0

Katie Arrington named acting DOD CIO; Is DOGE using AI? A legal nonprofit wants to know

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV