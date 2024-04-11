Login.gov pilot to include option for biometric verification

Login.gov, the General Services Administration-run platform that provides the American public with access to government benefits and services, will pilot biometric technology to verify identification starting in May, the agency announced Thursday.

GSA said in a release that the pilot will offer users the ability to match a “live selfie” with a self-supplied form of photo identification like a driver’s license. The agency said it will not use images “for any purpose other than verifying identity,” and reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to user privacy.

This effort comes after the agency’s previous notice of Login.gov’s plans to use an evidence-based identity verification system that follows National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines. GSA said at the time that the offering of biometric identification would “complement Login.gov’s already strong anti-fraud capabilities” and protect against sophisticated identity fraud attempts and cyberattacks.

Technology Transformation Services Director Ann Lewis said in the new release that GSA looks forward “to soon launching this new identity verification pathway for our agency customers that will protect user data, prevent fraud, and align with IAL2 guidelines — all while doubling down on our strong commitment to privacy, accessibility, and security.”

The GSA said the pilot will begin with interested agency partners and will look to add others over the summer.

GSA also noted that it expects to complete an independent, third-party assessment of IAL2 compliance later this year.