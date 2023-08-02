Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

ManTech agrees to acquire federal IT contractor Definitive Logic

The acquisition is expected to be approved in the fall and will net ManTech more than 330 employees.

By

(ManTech photo)

Federal contractor ManTech International Corporation announced Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire IT contractor Definitive Logic Corporation.

Definitive Logic, based in Arlington, VA, has roughly 20 years of experience working with government agencies, ManTech said in a release. That includes current contracts with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department, according to federal contracting award records through USASpending.gov.

“The acquisition will add more than 330 highly skilled and cleared employees to the ManTech team, expand ManTech’s suite of differentiated capability offerings in cloud, cyber, DevSecOps, data engineering and [artificial intelligence/machine learning] and provide a distinguished set of technology partnerships,” the ManTech release said.

Approval of the acquisition is expected in early fall, ManTech said. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Texas Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Mack conducts network surveillance during Cyber Shield 19 training week at Camp Atterbury, Ind. April 7, 2019. As the nation’s largest unclassified cyber defense training exercise, Cyber Shield provides participants with training on industry network infrastructure and cyber protection best practices. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis)

Department of Defense cyber contractor Gryphon acquired by ManTech

By John Hewitt Jones

Latest Podcasts

ManTech agrees to acquire federal IT contractor Definitive Logic

USPS CIO on data management strategies amidst IT modernization

Inside the Intelligence Community’s new data strategy

Pressing federal IT issues from Capitol Hill

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition