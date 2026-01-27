Advertisement

NASA has a new acting AI and data chief

Kevin Murphy has taken over as the new chief AI officer at NASA after its inaugural CAIO, David Salvagnini, departed the role.

The NASA logo is seen at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

NASA has a new top official for artificial intelligence and data.

Kevin Murphy began serving in an acting capacity in both roles Nov. 30, 2025, NASA spokesperson Jennifer Dooren confirmed to FedScoop in an email. 

He replaces David Salvagnini, who was the agency’s CDO for roughly two-and-a-half years, and CAIO for just over a year-and-a-half. Salvagnini was the agency’s first-ever CAIO.

According to Murphy’s LinkedIn, he has been at NASA for over 17 years. He first served as a system architect at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and has held a series of data-related roles, including chief science data officer. 

As the agency’s lead for data science, Murphy has already worked to advance technologies — such as cloud computing, machine learning, and data platforms — for use with NASA’s scientific data, per an agency bio.

He also oversees the agency’s high-end computing capability (HECC) portfolio, which deploys computing technologies to support large-scale modeling, simulation and analysis at the agency.

Murphy’s designation as acting CAIO and CDO comes after Salvagnini announced his plans to leave the agency in a LinkedIn post roughly two months ago.

In that post, Salvagnini said he opted into the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program. He said he began his transition Oct. 31 and would retire from federal service in the spring of 2026.

“NASA has been the pinnacle of my professional journey. Leading and collaborating on groundbreaking missions, driving innovation in data and AI, and working alongside some of the brightest minds in science and technology have been both an honor and a privilege,” Salvagnini said.

Salvagnini is a longtime government employee, having served over four decades in civilian and military roles. 

He began his career in the Air Force and retired from service as a communications and computer systems officer in 2005 after a 21-year career, according to his NASA bio. Then be moved on to various roles within Defense Intelligence Agency and Intelligence Community’s CIO office before joining NASA. 

Like other federal agencies, NASA’s AI use case inventory for 2025 is expected soon. That process of collecting and reporting publicly identifiable use cases is led by the agency CAIO. It will be the first such disclosure during the Trump administration.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

