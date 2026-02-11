Senate takes up push to modernize environmental permitting process

Federal agencies conducting environmental reviews would be armed with technology to modernize the permitting process under a new bill from a bipartisan group of senators.

The ePermit Act, introduced Tuesday, would direct agencies to use standardized data systems and modern project management tools for environmental reviews and authorizations. A companion bill led by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Scott Peters, D-Calif., already passed the House.

“There is no reason critical permitting reviews should be delayed by outdated, bureaucratic systems,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a press release. “Modernizing our systems through digital tools and standardizing permitting data collection across agencies will save money and time while preserving strong environmental standards and public input. E-permitting is a commonsense solution with bipartisan support, and I will keep working across the aisle to get it done.”

The bill text makes the case that a “standardized, digital-first” approach to environmental reviews and authorizations at the federal level will lead to a significantly more efficient permitting process.

Advertisement

The “technology-assisted evaluation of environmental impacts, analysis, and documentation” will mean more concise reports and more accessible data that underpins the assessments, the bill states, pointing specifically to the use of interactive, digital and cloud-based platforms.

“Outdated, paper-based permitting systems slow down projects, frustrate communities, and make it harder for agencies to do their jobs,” Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, another co-sponsor, said in the press release. “Our bipartisan legislation brings federal environmental reviews into the twenty-first century by improving transparency, coordination, and public engagement without weakening critical environmental standards.”

Under the legislation, the chair of the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality would team with the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, the Chief Information Officers Council, the Office of Management and Budget and other relevant agencies and stakeholders on the development of data standards for this shift.

That collaborative effort would be used to standardize and speed up reviews, reducing duplicative assessments through standard vocabularies, vendor neutrality, data interoperability, workflow automation and seamless data exchange among agencies.

The CEQ chair would also be tasked with publishing guidance that details how each agency should implement the new data standards and handle data sharing. At least twice a year, each agency chief information officer should submit a report to the CEQ and OMB heads on their progress toward meeting requirements in the guidance.

Advertisement

“In the 21st century, it should be a no-brainer to use modern digital technology instead of pencils and paper to streamline and centralize our permitting process,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., another co-sponsor, said in the press release. “This is a commonsense solution that will cut unnecessary delays in bureaucracy and save money without compromising environmental standards, all while promoting accessibility and public engagement.”

The bill’s other co-sponsors are Sens. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Steve Daines, R-Mont., John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Ted Budd, R-N.C. It’s been endorsed by the Bipartisan Policy Center Action, whose president, Michele Stockwell, said the bill would provide “greater transparency, efficiency, and predictability on environmental reviews and associated timelines for sponsors and stakeholders.”

Expedited permitting has been a top priority for the Trump administration, specifically as part of the president’s AI Action Plan. That strategy document called for an overhaul of the federal permitting system, at least partially through reduced regulations under the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, and any “related laws.”

The AI Action Plan followed an April 2025 executive order directing agencies to use technology in environmental reviews and permitting processes for “infrastructure projects of all kinds.” That EO also called for the CEQ to create a tech plan for permitting.