Top GSA Federal Acquisition Service official, Sonny Hashmi, to depart

Sonny Hashmi will leave his role as commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service after nearly three years, the agency said Monday.

Hashmi’s last day will be Dec. 29, the GSA said in a statement. Upon his exit, FAS Deputy Commissioner Tom Howder, who has been with GSA for 36 years, will serve as acting commissioner, the statement said. The agency didn’t disclose where Hashmi was headed, but GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said the agency wishes “him all the best in the future.”

“Sonny’s thoughtful and intentional leadership has helped GSA make history,” Carnahan said in a statement included in GSA’s release. “This past year alone, FAS helped federal agencies buy more than $100 billion in mission-enabling products and services, an increase of 36 percent over the last three years. Importantly, more than one-third of that went to small businesses, and nearly half of GSA’s own investment dollars were awarded to small businesses.”

Hashmi has been the top official at the GSA acquisition arm since January 2021. He has overseen the delivery of roughly $90 billion in acquisition and procurement across federal agencies, according to his GSA biography page. That biography also described Hashmi as “a cloud computing thought leader in the emerging technology industry.”

Prior to taking on his most recent role at GSA, Hashmi was managing director of global government at Box, where he focused on cloud for the public sector, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he served as chief information officer and chief technology officer at GSA between 2011 and 2015. There, he led the agency’s IT modernization strategy as it moved to cloud computing.

In a statement included in the release, Hashmi called his time at FAS “a true honor.”

“I’m confident that FAS is better prepared than ever to meet the needs of both its federal partners, who require innovative products and services, as well as the Americans who depend on their government to deliver,” Hashmi said.