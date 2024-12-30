GSA awards 102 small businesses spots on Polaris governmentwide IT services contract

The General Services Administration has awarded its Polaris small business governmentwide acquisition contract for IT services to 102 vendors, with awards for other types of vendors on the way.

Polaris focuses on securing IT services — including artificial intelligence, automation and immersive technology — for agencies across the federal government and replaces GSA’s $15 billion Alliant 2 Small Business Contract. Unlike its predecessor, the new Polaris contract doesn’t have an award ceiling.

According to an announcement from GSA on Monday, awards for Women-Owned Small Businesses, Historically Underutilized Business Zones, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses are planned to come later this fiscal year.

“The Polaris GWAC is another way we keep our commitment to supporting evolving federal IT needs while providing opportunities for the small business community to succeed in the federal marketplace,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a written statement.

In response to the solicitation, GSA received 569 proposals from offerors and is awarding 102, rather than the 100 initially intended because there was a tie at the 100th position, according to a notice of the award posted to SAM.gov Monday.

“As a result of this award, agencies can now achieve their socioeconomic goals and meet stringent federal compliance and security requirements for IT, while working with some of the best and most creative small IT companies,” Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the GSA Office of Information Technology Category, said a written statement.