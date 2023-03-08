Advertisement
State Department awards Palantir $99M data management contract at Bureau of Medical Services

The five-year contract will be used by the agency’s bureau to establish a new enterprise data management platform called Project Axiom.

By

A view outside the New York Stock Exchange as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 30, 2020 in New York City.

The Department of State has awarded Palantir a $99 million contract to modernize data management at the agency’s Bureau of Medical Services.

According to Palantir, the blanket purchase agreement has a five-year time horizon and will be used by the State bureau to establish a new enterprise data management platform called Project Axiom.

The Bureau of Medical Services is the division of the State Department tasked with promoting and safeguarding the health and well-being of America’s diplomatic community and facilitating diplomatic efforts.

In a press release announcing the award, Palantir said Project Axiom will provide the bureau with a “common operational picture” to improve data-informed decision-making and help improve its ability to react to global crises by enabling workflows related to emergency management and preparedness, mission tracking and logistics and other areas.

Commenting on the contract award, Palantir State Department lead Mahtab Emdadi said: “We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Department to further their goals of data-driven diplomacy through the use of innovative technologies.”

It is the latest civilian agency contract win for the company, following a $443 million consolidated disease contract, which was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December. That agreement was renewed software and digital capabilities Palantir has provided to the U.S. government for disease surveillance and outbreak response.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security renewed a contract worth $95.5 million with the AI and analytics company for investigative case management.

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on May 25, 2022. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images).

Palantir reports 26% rise in government revenue for Q3

CEO Alex Karp noted that $987 million of the $1.3 billion in government contracts signed during the period were with the U.S. government.
By John Hewitt Jones

